Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/02 01:46:51 pm EDT
94.33 EUR   +1.10%
01:22pTHE TAKE : With Tighter Purses, VCs Look Kindly on Startups with Customers
PU
11:06aSAP and New Zealand Rugby Join Forces to Power Digital Transformation With Global Partnership
AQ
06/01SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Take: With Tighter Purses, VCs Look Kindly on Startups with Customers

06/02/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What's News

The days of easy money for startups are waning. In the first quarter of this year, investor funding commitments were down 19% from the prior quarter, the largest percentage decline in nearly eight years, according to analytics firm CB Insights.

Inflation and rising interest rates have made money more expensive. Investors are telling startups to reduce spending to ensure that they can survive if they cannot raise more money over the next two years. That has led many in the tech space to lay off employees or reduce non-essential spending.

SAP's Take

With the focus now on producing real business value, programs that offer immediate access to customers are more desirable to startups that need to succeed. The SAP.iO program helps new, innovative business-to-business (B2B) companies scale and grow. With access to customers and the ability to scale, startups can be more confident in securing their next round of funding.

These B2B workhorse startups are less likely to ever capture the attention of the consumer. But their ambitions are similar: to become big and successfully build better products to help their customers thrive.

"Startups are seeing the value of working with SAP," said Alexa Gorman, senior vice president of SAP.iO, "because of the access to our customer base that we're able to give them globally and different markets across all industries."

Most of the participating startups are headed by founders that have deep industry expertise and have decided to make a leap out of the corporate world and launch something based on their experiences.

"What I've seen are VCs [venture capitalists] that are not willing to take huge bets on an unproven new way to solve the challenge that businesses are facing today," Gorman said. "A lot of companies are being founded with customers or with a target list of potential customers before they even launch."

SAP.iO selects startups that already have seed funding, with the sweet spot having received Series A or Series B funds. They usually have their first corporate customers, a team in place, "and they're ready to scale, and that's where we can help them," Gorman said.

"They fit where we see customer demand for solutions that we don't necessarily have in our portfolio," Gorman explained. "So, the companies that we work with are going to be future SAP partners."

The program typically runs from six to eight weeks and offers these young companies mentoring, technical resources, and access to large potential customers. It's a fast track to becoming an SAP partner, not only by live introduction but also through the SAP Store and its much larger SAP customer base. The program ends with a Demo Day, during which each member of the cohort presents itself to VCs.

Many SAP customers have participated in the program by helping to select the startup participants. With corporate customers participating from start to finish, the SAP.iO program startups have been successful. In the five years that the program has been in place, only three percent of the startups have gone out of business.

Contact:
Ilaina Jonas, Senior Director of Global Media Relations, SAP
+1 (646) 923-2834, ilaina.jonas@sap.com
SAP Press Room

Tags: SAP.iO, The Take

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAP SE
01:22pTHE TAKE : With Tighter Purses, VCs Look Kindly on Startups with Customers
PU
11:06aSAP and New Zealand Rugby Join Forces to Power Digital Transformation With Global Partn..
AQ
06/01SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/01Accenture Recognized as a Leader in Implementation Services for SAP Solutions in Indepe..
AQ
05/31Salesforce sees robust profit, expects little impact from inflation
RE
05/31Wipro Limited Selects RISE with SAP S/4HANA
CI
05/30SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/27SAP : Ducati Accelerates Innovation and Customer Experience with SAP
PU
05/25THE TAKE : Bracing for Economic Downturn and How Tech Can Help
PU
05/25SAP : Achieving Net-Zero Is More Than Setting Targets
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 111 M 32 078 M 32 078 M
Net income 2022 3 442 M 3 667 M 3 667 M
Net Debt 2022 4 309 M 4 590 M 4 590 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 109 B 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 109 798
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 93,30 €
Average target price 123,80 €
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-25.30%116 342
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.90%191 040
SERVICENOW INC.-26.80%95 245
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-17.26%32 507
SENSETIME GROUP INC.6.73%23 666
TRIMBLE INC.-21.95%16 820