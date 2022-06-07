Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/07 03:59:47 pm EDT
95.25 EUR   +0.56%
09:42aSAP : How New Sustainability Efforts Can Boost Efficiency and Profit
PU
09:32aSAP : Spotlight on Sustainable Business Innovators at SAP
PU
06/06THE TAKE : Russian Sanctions, Energy Prices and EV Sales
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Take: You Don't Have to Quit Your Job to Do Good

06/07/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What's News

Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said last week that she will soon leave the company formerly known as Facebook, where she's worked for 14 years. Sandberg said she will focus on her philanthropy and foundation.

SAP's Take

Most people cannot afford to quit their day jobs to do good, but some don't have to. The past decade, SAP has been sending out its experts around the globe to work with businesses and organizations that improve lives. Nearly 1,400 employees have logged 395,000 hours working to promote 453 businesses or organizations in over 52 countries through the SAP Social Sabbatical program.

"The idea of the program is to bring corporate skills and professional expertise from SAP employees to non-profits and social enterprises around the world to help them address critical business challenges," said Hemang Desai, SAP Corporate Social Responsibility global director. "Employees act as pro bono consultants and work with a defined scope of work, so it's similar to a consulting engagement."

SAP Global Brand Senior Director Denise Miranda participated in the 2018 program in Armenia and helped an education technology company, which was going broke offering its services for free, become viable while still serving the community.

"When I first got there, I thought, 'I don't know education. This is not my field,'" Miranda said. "I've been in finance many years. I've worked in branding now for a while. I didn't think I could offer much to them. But very quickly you realize: 'Oh, let's dig in.'"

Miranda was able to show the company's CEO how to monetize its services while scaling and pricing it appropriately.

SAP offers several other employee service programs, including Pro Bono for Economic Equity, which supports Black entrepreneurs in the U.S., Brazil, South Africa, and the UK; the Acceleration Collective, which advises social- and environmental-focused startups; mentorship programs; and its Moments of Service, which provides employees worldwide with volunteering time.

For some, the commitments become lasting and personal. Regional Vice President for SAP Business Technology Platform Jim Cusick fielded a question four years ago from a church friend asking for a donation to Water at Work Ministry, which builds water plants in poor areas in the Dominican Republic. The facilities sell the water below market rate to local residents and use the profits for the plant and the community.

"They needed help with organization, recruiting people and fundraising," Cusick said. "Those are skills I have as a sales leader. So, I started getting involved. I joined the board four years ago and I'm president of the board now."

Since then, the plant has gotten its own generator and a delivery truck.

"The impact this makes, it's very rewarding to know," Cusick said. "You know, some kid doesn't have diarrhea and can go to school because they have clean water. It's one of those things where you just say, 'Wow, I've helped somebody else.'"

Contact:
Ilaina Jonas, Senior Director of Global Media Relations, SAP
+1 (646) 923-2834, ilaina.jonas@sap.com
SAP Press Room

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 18:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAP SE
09:42aSAP : How New Sustainability Efforts Can Boost Efficiency and Profit
PU
09:32aSAP : Spotlight on Sustainable Business Innovators at SAP
PU
06/06THE TAKE : Russian Sanctions, Energy Prices and EV Sales
PU
06/06SAP : How Being a Sustainability Leader Can Help Boost Profit
PU
06/06SAP-Report Reveals Gap to Going Green
AQ
06/02THE TAKE : With Tighter Purses, VCs Look Kindly on Startups with Customers
PU
06/02SAP and New Zealand Rugby Join Forces to Power Digital Transformation With Global Partn..
AQ
06/01SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/01Accenture Recognized as a Leader in Implementation Services for SAP Solutions in Indepe..
AQ
05/31Salesforce sees robust profit, expects little impact from inflation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 111 M 32 205 M 32 205 M
Net income 2022 3 442 M 3 681 M 3 681 M
Net Debt 2022 4 309 M 4 608 M 4 608 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,0x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 111 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 109 798
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 94,72 €
Average target price 123,80 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-24.16%118 568
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.33%194 695
SERVICENOW INC.-24.12%98 735
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-17.55%32 604
SENSETIME GROUP INC.4.73%25 284
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-27.26%17 529