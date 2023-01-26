Advanced search
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
2023-01-26
105.05 EUR   -0.84%
10:23aTrending: SAP Cuts Jobs After Profit Drop
DJ
09:19aBMW Group's cloud strategy RISEs to new levels with SAP partnership.
AQ
09:11aSector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
Trending: SAP Cuts Jobs After Profit Drop

01/26/2023 | 10:23am EST
1507 GMT - SAP is the most mentioned company across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after it said it would cut almost 3,000 jobs as it seeks to strengthen its core cloud business at a time when customers are being more cautious with their spending. The German software company said it would book most of EUR250 million-EUR300 million in restructuring costs in the current quarter. The company also said it is exploring a sale of its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. to focus more on its own cloud growth and profitability. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (cecilia.butini@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1022ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC. 30.87% 14.64 Delayed Quote.8.00%
SAP SE -0.70% 105.06 Delayed Quote.9.91%
