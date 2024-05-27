POTSDAM (dpa-AFX) - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on people in Europe to use new technologies such as artificial intelligence with courage and without fear. So far, the European Union has primarily introduced laws such as the Digital Services Act, which serve as guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and digitalization, the CDU politician said on Monday during a visit to the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI) in Potsdam. On this basis, it would be possible to make bold progress.

On the one hand, the EU laws have ensured that large online platforms are held responsible for the content they distribute. They have also created the opportunity for smaller competitors to take on the large platforms and play a role in the market themselves. However, the third component is the most important: "That is innovation, the possibilities and opportunities that arise from digitalization and, above all, the use of artificial intelligence."

At the Hasso Plattner Institute, she has seen a "pearl where exactly what we need much more in Europe takes place, namely the translation of excellent research results into products that can actually survive on the market." At the institute founded by SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner, an entire branch of research is working on increasing the energy efficiency of data centers and other facilities. "This is a mega topic for the future," said the lead candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the upcoming European elections.

Europe will need a lot more clean energy. "The more efficiently we use it, the better it will be for our environment and the better it will be for Europe as a business location." HPI is developing models and proposals for this.

The digitalization of learning also offers "huge opportunities", for example in the healthcare sector. The aim is to use data responsibly in the healthcare sector, but also to use the evaluation of information from the data to cure and prevent illnesses./chd/DP/stw