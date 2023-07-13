LocalTapiola Life Expands Relationship with Sapiens to Transform its

Core Life Insurance Systems

The expanded agreement will now include Sapiens Cloud Services for a ten-year

period

Holon, Israel, July 13, 2023 -SapiensInternational Corporation,(NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that LocalTapiola Life (LT), Finland'sfourth-largestlife insurer, has chosen to expand its partnership and will include Sapiens Cloud Services for a ten- year period. This underscores Sapiens earlier agreement to implement LT's core system transformation by replacing its current eight separate Policy Administration Systems withSapiens CoreSuite for Life and Pensions.

Sapiens was selected for its proven experience in complex insurance ecosystem integrations, providing an end-to-end,cloud-first, digitally enhanced platform for individual and group products, across Life, Wealth and Retirement. LT has seen customer behaviour changing rapidly, and digitalization is a key step in enhancing efficiency while simultaneously providing upgraded, seamless customer service and new products.

"Sapiens are helping us remain highly competitive by empowering us to develop digital new business while consolidating our legacy business at the same time," said Pasi Haarala, CEO LocalTapiola Life. "We look forward to a continued fruitful and rewarding relationship with Sapiens for many years to come."

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life and Pensions will empower LT Life with a wide range of fully embedded data management and analytics capabilities. The LT implementation is underpinned by the market-leadingSapiens Intelligencedata and analytics module that pools the insurer's data to provide actionable insights, improving underwriting risk selection and reducing claims expense ratios. Sapiens Cloud Servicesempowers companies to focus on core business objectives, eliminating IT bottlenecks, with support and maintenance services providing proactive management.

The LT implementation makes use of the Sapiens One-Hand-to-Shake model, whereby Sapiens provides, via its SaaS solution, the implementation, support and maintenance services, as well as Cloud hosting and services. LT will benefit from the proven and secure Cloud services provided by Sapiens and from their comprehensive solutions and platform expertise.

"LocalTapiola Life has been Sapiens' very first implementation in Finland," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President & CEO. "As our relationship deepens and expands over time, we will continue to engage in ongoing development according to local regulations and global innovations, based on our continuous roadmap and new releases."

