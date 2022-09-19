Sapiens International N : New Sapiens Decision Automated Logic Extraction (ALE) Solution Reduces Legacy System Transformation Costs by 50%

New Sapiens Decision Automated Logic Extraction (ALE) Solution

Reduces Legacy System Transformation Costs by 50%

The new AI-based solution extracts business logic from legacy systems into

technology agnostic decision models, delivering a seamless digital transformation

for insurers

Raleigh, N.C., September 19, 2022 -SapiensInternational Corporation,(NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, launched today its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Sapiens Decision

Automated Logic Extraction (ALE) solution. Sapiens Decision ALE introduces a groundbreaking approach for insurance carriers' digital transformation. This is done by automatically extracting business logic from legacy systems at scale without disruption, reduced performance, or loss in functionality.

ALE is technology agnostic and enables seamless, accelerated transformation projects and legacy system upgrades. Legacy business logic is extracted and transformed through ALE to decision models for ongoing management in Sapiens Decision Manager where gaps, overlaps, and conflicts are automatically identified thereby reducing risk and rework. With robust governance and auditability, decision models are auto generated to code and available as a service for use across an organization's applications. Carriers can now eliminate the inevitable accumulation of technical debt associated with trying to manage business logic in code.

"Top insurance carrier deployments have demonstrated operational and transformation benefits with cost savings of up to 50% of the total project cost," said Jamie Yoder, President of Sapiens North America. "Sapiens Decision ALE enables seamless insurance digital transformation from legacy systems to any digital platform. The insurance industry is in for a big change."

Sapiens ALE enables CIOs and their business partners to regain clarity and control of legacy business logic that's been updated over the years, thereby establishing a single-point-of-truth. This provides business and IT users with a centralized business logic repository that ensures a new standard of consistency and accuracy across the organization.

Sapiens will be attending at the upcoming ITC Conference (Booth #2239) between September 20-22, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and are available to discuss ALE.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial

sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated,low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty,

1