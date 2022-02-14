Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNS   KYG7T16G1039

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sapiens International N : TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER and YEAR END 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 23, 2022 - Form 6-K

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAPIENS TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER and YEAR END 2021
FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 23, 2022

February 14, 2022 - Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that it will report on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending on December 31, 2021.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on February 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032
International: +972-3-918-0609
UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Sapiens' website at https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event for 90 days.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Shay Assaraf

Chief of Marketing, Sapiens

Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

Investor Contact

Kimberly Rogers

Managing Director, Hayden IR

Phone: +1 541-904-5075

Email: kim@HaydenIR.com

www.sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

www.sapiens.com

Disclaimer

Sapiens International Corporation NV published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
10:23aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER and YEAR END 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS O..
PU
08:13aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : To announce fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results o..
PU
02/08SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Partners with WCL to Provide Connectivity for Lloyd's of London ..
PU
02/08SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Partners with WCL to Provide Connectivity for Lloyd's of London ..
PU
02/08Sapiens Partners with WCL to Provide Connectivity for Lloyd's of London Bureau Services
CI
02/08Sapiens Partners with WCL to Provide Connectivity for Lloyd's of London Bureau Services
PR
01/31SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Partners with Cloud-based SaaS Provider Charlee™ to Empowe..
PU
01/31Sapiens International Corporation Partners with Charlee to Empower Insurers with Intell..
CI
01/31SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Partners with Cloud-based SaaS Provider Charlee™ to Empowe..
PU
01/26SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Because It's The Right Thing To Do
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 463 M - -
Net income 2021 46,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 59,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 1 654 M 1 654 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 438
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 30,18 $
Average target price 38,40 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roni Al-Dor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roni Giladi Chief Financial Officer
Guy Shimon Bernstein Chairman
Ben Shory Corporate Chief Technology Officer
Yaacov Elinav Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.-12.39%1 654
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.55%212 968
SAP SE-13.93%144 514
SERVICENOW INC.-10.07%116 744
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.26%35 582
HUBSPOT, INC.-17.33%25 747