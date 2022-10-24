Sapiens International N : To Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3 Rd ,2022

Sapiens To Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3 Rd,

2022

Holon, Israel, October 24, 2022 - Sapiens International Corporation(NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that it will report on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, the financial results for the third quarter 2022.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on November 3rd, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032

(toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032 International: +972-3-918-0609

+972-3-918-0609 UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Sapiens' website at https://veidan.activetrail.biz/sapiensq3-2022. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event for 90 days.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated,low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving more than 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. Sapiens' team of more than 5,000 employees operates through our fully-owned subsidiaries in North America, the United Kingdom, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.sapiens.comor follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Dina Vince

Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens dina.vince@sapiens.com

Media Contact

Shay Assaraf

Chief of Marketing, Sapiens

Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events

