    SPNS   KYG7T16G1039

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report
Sapiens International N : Breaking Through the Noise for Optimum Underwriting

05/13/2021 | 11:24am EDT
Noise! Kids screaming, dogs barking, cars honking, need I go on? Sometimes it seems you just can't get away from it. And, I hate to tell you, but noise is everywhere. Would you believe me that there is even noise in our professional settings, a different type of noise - especially in life insurance underwriting?

I know what you're thinking…Your underwriting process seems peaceful enough, no shouting or screaming coming from your underwriters. Not according to Daniel Kahneman and his new book Noise, A Flaw in Human Judgement, recently recommended to me by my team. The Nobel Prize winner and his colleagues did a 'noise audit' to determine how much disagreement there is among professionals considering the same cases within an organization? The results were quite surprising.
For the same case scenario, they asked how different would the estimate of two similar claims adjusters or underwriters be? What's your guess on how different the conclusions were? Based on your established rules, your underwriters experience, you would hope for little to no difference in the decision.

Read the Xcelent Award for Breadth of Functionality 2020 in New Business and Underwriting Systems: North America

You would be wrong! Ok, maybe you're a realist and assume there will always be objectivity, as most people would, and say a 10% difference. Sorry, wrong again! Kahneman's study found it to be a whopping 55% difference! And what do you think they attribute this difference to? Noise! Outside influences, personal thoughts, time of day, not enough food, too much food, it is all noise that inadvertently affects judgement, even for the highest trained individuals such as judges, doctors, and yes, even life insurance underwriters.

How can you get rid of the noise in your underwriting? The solution is a four-letter word…. DATA! No, really, it's a four-letter word and a nine-letter word… Data and Analytics. How are you using data to optimize your life underwriting processes? Data-based decisions are of greater value than ever, particularly in life insurance policy underwriting.

Using data to assist in decision making is nothing new, but with more and more sources of data at our fingertips, how to use it and use it effectively is the first step. Using data effectively means data can help make consistent judgements and decisions that result in better outcomes. As we gain more data, and more actionable insights into our processes, we can adjust our automated rules, thresholds and limits, and can even begin to predict outcomes more effectively. You can cut down the noise.

Using data accelerates the underwriting process, streamlines time to decisions and improves risk. Shhh, it's already getting quieter in here. Are you ready to quiet your noise too?

Jennifer Smith Jennifer Smith serves as Sapiens' Director of Product Strategy, L&A Products, North America

Disclaimer

Sapiens International Corporation NV published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 461 M - -
Net income 2021 44,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 58,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 1 484 M 1 484 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 438
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,50 $
Last Close Price 27,14 $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roni Al-Dor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roni Giladi Chief Financial Officer
Guy Shimon Bernstein Chairman
Ben Shory Corporate Chief Technology Officer
Yaacov Elinav Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.-11.34%1 484
ORACLE CORPORATION20.10%221 311
SAP SE4.98%160 354
INTUIT INC.3.99%109 506
SERVICENOW, INC.-15.57%91 756
DOCUSIGN, INC.-15.52%36 536