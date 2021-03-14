Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sapiens International Corporation N.V.    SPNS   KYG7T16G1039

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sapiens International N : Investor Presentation

03/14/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Sapiens Investor Meeting

SPNS (NASDAQ and TASE)

TEL AVIV, FEBRUARY 28, 2021

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the other documents we have filed with the SEC that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which may last longer than expected and materially adversely affect our results of operations; the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus outbreak, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in this prospectus supplement and in the accompanying prospectus, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our other filings with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this prospectus supplement, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

2020 Year in Perspective

RevenueOperating

ProfitOperating Margin

$384.5M $68M 17.7%

Non-GAAP (USD millions)​

HIGHER revenue, profit and profitability

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sapiens International Corporation NV published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 10:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 382 M - -
Net income 2020 35,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 93,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,6x
Yield 2020 0,42%
Capitalization 1 787 M 1 787 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,43x
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 959
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 38,50 $
Last Close Price 32,70 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roni Al-Dor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roni Giladi Chief Financial Officer
Guy Shimon Bernstein Chairman
Ben Shory Corporate Chief Technology Officer
Yaacov Elinav Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.6.83%1 787
ORACLE CORPORATION4.20%193 658
SAP SE-3.90%145 162
INTUIT INC.5.09%108 427
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.12%95 936
DOCUSIGN, INC.-5.38%40 229
