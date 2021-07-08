Sapiens International N : The meaning of ….. X ?

Once upon a time, when things were far less complex, X marked the spot where the treasure could be found. However, Roman numerals and algebraic equations rapidly changed that landscape, as did bowling, biology and even a whole generation. Lately though, technology has altered the alphabetic landscape where X is predominantly for experience, C now represents the Customer, U is for the user and D infers all things digital.

Customer experience, or CX, is the way customers feel about a brand, based on all the interactions they've had with the brand's marketing, salespeople, products and services and support. Whether its CX, DX, UX - the definition of experience is as varied as the thing itself and in almost every instance, no two experiences are the same - no matter how much mapping, process and automation is involved. The powerful convergence of new technology in today's insurance marketplace means brands are no longer supported by mere transactions, but through experiences. Yet, many carriers still struggle not only with CX but also with DX which is alarming, especially considering the numbers.

According to Salesforce's most recent State of the Connected Customer,

88% of consumers expect companies to accelerate digital initiatives.

66% of customers expect companies to understand their personal needs and expectations, only 34% say they usually do so.

And more than half (52%) of customers expect offers to always be personalized.

That same survey also revealed that despite the change that has swept businesses and customers with unprecedented speed and scale, customer experience still reigns supreme as a key competitive differentiator. The rapid move toward online engagement has reshaped customer's expectations and there's no denying that customers will spend more to buy from a company that offers good CX. Yet without having the right people, processes and even technology platforms, CX will always fall short.

DX encompasses all interactions between an organization and its customer's interactions through a digital interface. The customer today doesn't think of their experience in digital and non-digital terms, they want to access products in the most convenient way possible, regardless of channel and they expect a holistic journey.

For insurers, it's crucial to add the right tools and technology to help scale operations, personalize conversations, prioritize interactions, and meet customers where they are. No matter the business lines - personal, commercial, specialty or even a new product for an ever changing market, true CX is about using data wisely to simplify for consumers the complexity of selecting, buying and servicing insurance online. It's about relevance - rethinking the individual insurance market from the outside in, from the customer's journey. Whether it's incorporating contextual communication or composing personalized journeys for each and every customer interaction, the fact of the matter is CX is now the treasure and DX can provide much more than just the map.

It's as the late great Maya Angelou once said 'People will forget what you said. They will forget what you did. But they will never forget how you made them feel.'

Nikki Dugan Nikki has had many monikers over the tenure of her career: Marketing Maven, Dedicated Brand-bassador, Catalyst for Culture and Champion for Change. She considers herself an eclectic mix of all; part Insurtech aficionado, part creative mind, part strategist, and part dreamer. When not focused on the latest challenges and technology solutions, she spends her time in her NJ home, experimenting in the kitchen and doting on her granddaughter.