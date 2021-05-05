Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNS   KYG7T16G1039

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sapiens International N : ' out of the box solution will streamline GCU's sales process and help provide a superior agent and member experience

05/05/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sapiens' out of the box solution will streamline GCU's sales process and help provide a superior agent and member experience

May 5, 2021 - Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that GCU, a US Life & Annuity carrier since 1892, has selected cloud-based Sapiens IllustrationPro as part of its digital transformation initiative.

When customers purchase a GCU product, they become members and enjoy other member-only benefits. Sapiens' illustration solution aligned perfectly with GCU's unique approach to the market. Sapiens stood out for its proven, user-friendly illustration solution that provides a transformative agent and member journey.

'Sapiens IllustrationPro solution will help us provide a superior agent and customer experience to support our members. The intuitive and responsive point-of-sale capabilities provided by IllustrationPro will ensure our sales process is consistent and compliant, and that it meets the financial and insurance needs of our much-valued agents and members,' said Scott Schuetz, GCU Executive Vice President & COO. 'In addition, time-to-market was critical, having a solution with a proven out of the box illustration functionality was a key success criteria.'

'Sapiens' comprehensive, end-to-end life platform enables insurers to select the solutions that will most benefit their business. Our industry best practices and knowledge, combined with our advanced digital life insurance software and pre-integration, reduces implementation time and speeds time-to-market,' said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens' president and CEO. 'This provides the competitive advantage our clients demand. Sapiens is proud to have been chosen as a partner by GCU.'

Sapiens IllustrationPro for Life & Annuities is a cloud-based, point-of-sale illustration and quoting solution, offering a fully responsive, modern and intuitive user experience for both the life and annuities as well as health markets. ACORD®-compliant, it offers straight-through processing, from point-of-sale to application e-submission and is supported by a needs analysis suite. IllustrationPro's calculation engine handles complex product illustrations and multichannel distribution, enabling carriers to serve multiple marketing segments with a single deployment. Sapiens IllustrationPro lately won two Xcelent Awards for Both Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality.

www.sapiens.com

About GCU

Founded in 1892, GCU is a US not-for-profit life and annuity insurance company that promotes community involvement and volunteerism and provides fraternal and economic benefits to its members.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 600 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Media Contact

Alex Zukerman

CMO and Chief of Strategy, Sapiens

+972 546 724 910

alex.zukerman@sapiens.com

Investors Contact

Daphna Golden

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, Sapiens

ir@sapiens.com

www.sapiens.com

Disclaimer

Sapiens International Corporation NV published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 12:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
08:49aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N  : ' out of the box solution will streamline GCU's sales..
PU
08:42aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N  : Greek Catholic Union (GCU) Life Selects Sapiens Illus..
PR
05/04SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N  : Earnings, Revenue Rise in Q1; Raises 2021 Revenue Gui..
MT
05/04SAPIENS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
05/04Earnings Flash (SPNS) SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $0.27,..
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (SPNS) SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $110..
MT
05/03SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N  : Data as a Value Proposition for Insurers
PU
04/29SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N  : New NAIC Filing Alert… Learn How to Prepare
PU
04/28SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N  : Reinsurance management software to improve efficiency..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 461 M - -
Net income 2021 44,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 81,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 687 M 1 687 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 438
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 38,50 $
Last Close Price 30,85 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roni Al-Dor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roni Giladi Chief Financial Officer
Guy Shimon Bernstein Chairman
Ben Shory Corporate Chief Technology Officer
Yaacov Elinav Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.0.78%1 687
ORACLE CORPORATION19.54%226 444
SAP SE5.15%159 781
INTUIT INC.8.29%108 884
SERVICENOW, INC.-12.20%95 427
DOCUSIGN, INC.-8.09%39 750
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ