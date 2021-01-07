Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sapiens International Corporation N.V.    SPNS   KYG7T16G1039

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sapiens International N : sum.cumo, a Sapiens company, digitizes the Hamburg Vaccination Center to help the fight against the pandemic

01/07/2021 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

sum.cumo, a Sapiens company, is supporting the Hamburg Vaccination Center with its own software and accelerating the process at the vaccination station through digitalization. Within one month, we programmed the software panex, which is now being used in the Hamburg exhibition halls where the vaccinations are taking place. The goal of panex is to automate the process of the individual stations in the vaccination center while strictly adhering

to the standards for patient data protection and thus, to record around 7,000 vaccinees daily. The validated data can then be transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for vaccination monitoring. This accelerates the processes of the vaccination station and optimizes documentation for follow-up by the RKI.

What does the panex platform offer?

After the vaccinee has been registered in the entrance area and the vaccination invitation has been checked, panex generates a data record, as well as a personalized QR code including a routing slip. This documents the stations through which the person must pass. Via document scan, each vaccination is then electronically tracked at the center - only at the vaccination center - where data such as identity, vaccination eligibility, medical history, education, time of vaccination, physician, place of vaccination and possible complications are recorded. Finally, the data from the completed and scanned pages are digitized using OCR.

How are our technical solutions used?

The project was developed by sum.cumo, a Sapiens company, using modern software frameworks that ensure high-frequency and secure operation. The use of panex is exclusively within the exhibition halls. Patient data is stored in the local network of the Hamburg Vaccination Center, with only the vaccination monitoring data. During the development of panex, consistent compliance with the EU Data Protection Regulation was ensured. Furthermore, we ensure the monitoring of the software and database operation over the complete period of the vaccinations, to be able to eliminate potential errors as quickly as possible and to guarantee a smooth process.

As a digital company, it is a particular concern for us to be able to support timely vaccination and thus the protection of the population against Covid-19 diseases in the best possible way with this important project. Through panex, the processes in the vaccination center can be significantly optimized, compared to conventional paper documentation, the transfer of data to the RKI is significantly accelerated through digitization.

Björn Freter Björn founded sum.cumo in 2010 and is one of its two CEOs. He is mainly responsible for the company's strategic development and for guiding clients through the process of building and operating their digital business models. Björn began his career in the IT industry in 1996, including management and board positions with international online agencies. He has been handling major insurance and lottery projects since 2006. Björn is firmly convinced 'that sum.cumo, a Sapiens company, with its unparalleled product range today, can make a long-term impact in its target markets.' The constant developments and growth he's seen in recent years will continue driving him into the future. The combination of design and technology not only inspires Björn in his work but is also reflected in many of his private interests.

Disclaimer

Sapiens International Corporation NV published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 07:53:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
02:54aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : sum.cumo, a Sapiens company, digitizes the Hamburg Vac..
PU
01/06SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Yukon Workers' Compensation Board Rolls Out Sapiens Cl..
PU
01/05SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : to Provide Penson Fund Services to Israeli Investment ..
MT
2020SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Citigroup Starts Sapiens International at Buy With $33..
MT
2020DIGITIZATION PRIORITIZATION II : Low Hanging Fruit vs. Biggest Impact
PU
2020SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Unveils Partnership With Supplier of Real Time Data An..
MT
2020SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : NAIC Considerations for Year End
PU
2020SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Looking for the Silver Lining of 2020
PU
2020SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : The Age of Insurance APIs
PU
2020SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Value of Business Intelligence for Workers' Compensati..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 382 M - -
Net income 2020 35,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,5x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 1 661 M 1 661 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 959
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,15 $
Last Close Price 30,40 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roni Al-Dor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guy Shimon Bernstein Chairman
Roni Giladi Chief Financial Officer
Ben Shory Corporate Chief Technology Officer
Yaacov Elinav Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.-0.69%1 661
ORACLE CORPORATION-3.28%185 356
SAP SE-1.62%153 609
SERVICENOW INC.-7.84%103 761
INTUIT INC.-4.96%101 825
DOCUSIGN, INC.0.70%42 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ