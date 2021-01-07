Sapiens International N : sum.cumo, a Sapiens company, digitizes the Hamburg Vaccination Center to help the fight against the pandemic

sum.cumo, a Sapiens company, is supporting the Hamburg Vaccination Center with its own software and accelerating the process at the vaccination station through digitalization. Within one month, we programmed the software panex, which is now being used in the Hamburg exhibition halls where the vaccinations are taking place. The goal of panex is to automate the process of the individual stations in the vaccination center while strictly adhering

to the standards for patient data protection and thus, to record around 7,000 vaccinees daily. The validated data can then be transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for vaccination monitoring. This accelerates the processes of the vaccination station and optimizes documentation for follow-up by the RKI.

What does the panex platform offer?

After the vaccinee has been registered in the entrance area and the vaccination invitation has been checked, panex generates a data record, as well as a personalized QR code including a routing slip. This documents the stations through which the person must pass. Via document scan, each vaccination is then electronically tracked at the center - only at the vaccination center - where data such as identity, vaccination eligibility, medical history, education, time of vaccination, physician, place of vaccination and possible complications are recorded. Finally, the data from the completed and scanned pages are digitized using OCR.

How are our technical solutions used?

The project was developed by sum.cumo, a Sapiens company, using modern software frameworks that ensure high-frequency and secure operation. The use of panex is exclusively within the exhibition halls. Patient data is stored in the local network of the Hamburg Vaccination Center, with only the vaccination monitoring data. During the development of panex, consistent compliance with the EU Data Protection Regulation was ensured. Furthermore, we ensure the monitoring of the software and database operation over the complete period of the vaccinations, to be able to eliminate potential errors as quickly as possible and to guarantee a smooth process.

As a digital company, it is a particular concern for us to be able to support timely vaccination and thus the protection of the population against Covid-19 diseases in the best possible way with this important project. Through panex, the processes in the vaccination center can be significantly optimized, compared to conventional paper documentation, the transfer of data to the RKI is significantly accelerated through digitization.

Björn Freter Björn founded sum.cumo in 2010 and is one of its two CEOs. He is mainly responsible for the company's strategic development and for guiding clients through the process of building and operating their digital business models. Björn began his career in the IT industry in 1996, including management and board positions with international online agencies. He has been handling major insurance and lottery projects since 2006. Björn is firmly convinced 'that sum.cumo, a Sapiens company, with its unparalleled product range today, can make a long-term impact in its target markets.' The constant developments and growth he's seen in recent years will continue driving him into the future. The combination of design and technology not only inspires Björn in his work but is also reflected in many of his private interests.