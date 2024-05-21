Sapiens International N : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
May 21, 2024 at 07:40 am EDT
Sapiens to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Rochelle Park, NJ, May 21, 2024 -Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Roni Giladi, Chief Financial Officer, and Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah,Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences.
Jefferies Software Conference, May 29 - 30, 2024, to be held at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, California. Ms. Cohen-Ifrahwill host a fireside chat on Thursday, May 30, from 1:00 to 1:25 PM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) in "Balboa" and conduct one-on-onemeetings on May 29 and 30.
William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 4 - 6, 2024, to be held at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. On Wednesday, June 5, Mr. Giladi will host a formal presentation from 4:40 pm to 5:10 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT), followed by a breakout session from 5:10 pm to 5:40 PM CDT in "Sullivan B."
For more information about these conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sapiens, please contact your representative at the respective firm. The firms hosting the conferences reserve the right to adjust a company's meeting schedule, including its presentation time. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting and presentation times with the conference organizers.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low- code capabilities across core, data, and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Compliance, Data & Analytics,
Digital, and Decision Management. For more information
visithttps://sapiens.comor follow us onLinkedIn.
Media Contact
Investors Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Kimberly Rogers
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of
Managing Director, Hayden IR
Investor Relations, Sapiens
+1 541-904-5075
Yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com
kim@HaydenIR.com
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge. Its services include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to its products, project and program management, training and user acceptance testing.