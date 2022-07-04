SAPPHIRE : Updates To The Proposed Transaction Relating To Ranken Railway

SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 198502465W)

UPDATES TO THE:

PROPOSED TRANSACTION RELATING TO RANKEN RAILWAY

1. The Board refers to the announcements dated 2 June 2020, 3 July 2020, 9 October 2020, 12 October 2020, 23 October 2020, 24 October 2020, 26 October 2020 and 30 October and the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 9 October 2020 ("Circular") in relation to the Proposed Transaction relating to Ranken Railway. All capitalized terms used in announcement which are not defined herein, shall have the meaning as ascribed to them in the Circular.

To seek SGX-ST's approval for Release from Escrow Account

2. The Board refers to the undertaking provide by the Company to the SGX-ST that the remaining 35.7% of the Net Proceeds amounting to RMB 91,698,444, being the Tranche 2 Escrowed Sum, is to be held in escrow in the Escrow Account until the earlier of:

(1) Chengdu KQR becoming a principal subsidiary of the Company as defined under the Listing Manual, that is, the audited consolidated pre-tax profits (excluding non- recurrent income and expenses, as well as income and expenses generated by activities outside the ordinary course of business) of Chengdu KQR for a full financial year after the completion of the sale of such percentage of equity interests in Ranken Railway held by Chengdu KQR and the subscription by the Investor for additional equity interests in Ranken Railway, shall account for 20% or more of the audited consolidated pre-tax profits of the Group (including discontinued operations that have not been disposed and excluding the non-controlling interest relating to that subsidiary and excluding any gain or loss from the disposal of Ranken Railway) for such full financial year; and (2) such pre-tax profits(excluding non-recurrent income and expenses, as well as income and expenses generated by activities outside the ordinary course of business) of Chengdu KQR in such full financial year exceeding 20% of the pre-tax profits of the Group for FY2019 of RMB 9.1 million (collectively, the "Financial Conditions"), after which Company will seek SGX-ST's approval, and the receipt of SGX-ST's approval, for the Company to cease such escrow arrangement. The first full financial year's results of Chengdu KQR for the purposes of fulfilling the Financial Conditions will be FY2021; or the completion of the acquisition of a business which is able to satisfy the SGX- ST 's requirements for a new listing; or three (3) years from 27 October 2020 (being the date of completion of the sale of such percentage of equity interests in Ranken Railway held by Chengdu KQR and the subscription by the Investor for additional equity interests in Ranken Railway).

In view that such profits of Chengdu KQR as based on the unaudited management accounts of FY2021 already exceeds RMB 9.1 million, the Board wishes to update that subject to the audited accounts of FY2021 showing such profits of Chengdu KQR to exceed RMB 9.1 million thereby fulfilling the Financial Conditions, the Company will be seeking SGX-ST's approval to cease the above escrow arrangement of the Tranche 2 Escrowed Sum.

Withdrawal of Consultation with SGX-ST on the Proposed Scrip Distribution Scheme

4. The Board also refers to the undertaking provided by the Company to the SGX-ST that the Dividend Allocation Sum, being part of the Tranche 1 Escrowed Sum and an amount equivalent