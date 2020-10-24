Log in
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

10/24/2020 | 02:55am EDT

SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 198502465W)

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

All capitalised terms used in this announcement which are not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement and circular to shareholders of the Company, both dated 9 October 2020, in relation to the Proposed Transaction.

The Board of Directors of Sapphire Corporation Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the ordinary resolution relating to the Proposed Transaction as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 9 October 2020 was duly passed by way of poll at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held by way of electronic means on 24 October 2020 at 2.30 p.m. (Singapore Time).

The results of the poll on the ordinary resolution put to vote at the EGM are set out below for information:

Total number

For

Against

of shares

represented by

As a percentage

As a percentage

votes for and

of total number

of total number

against the

of votes for and

of votes for and

Resolution number

relevant

Number of

against the

Number of

against the

and details

resolution

shares

resolution (%)

shares

resolution (%)

Ordinary

230,795,931

230,795,931

100.0

0

0.00

Resolution

To approve the

Proposed

Transaction

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolutions

As set out in Section 12 of the Circular to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Transaction dated 9 October 2020, each of Cheung Wai Suen and his associates were required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution relating to the Proposed Transaction in the event they hold Shares. As at the date of the EGM, the number of Shares held by Cheung Wai Suen and his associates amount to Nil Shares.

Scrutineer

Pursuant to Rule 704(16)(c) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, Gateway 21 Pte Ltd was appointed as the scrutineer for the EGM.

By Order of the Board

SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED

Wang Heng

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

24 October 2020

Page | 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sapphire Corporation Limited published this content on 24 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 06:54:01 UTC

