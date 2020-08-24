Sapphire : Unaudited Financial Statements For The Half Year Ended 30 June 2020 - Responses To Queries Raised By The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 198502465W)

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

- RESPONSES TO QUERIES RAISED BY THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sapphire Corporation Limited (the "Company") together with its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 14 August 2020 in relation to the Company's unaudited financial statements for the half year ended

30 June 2020 ("Financial Statements").

The Company sets out below its responses to the query raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST").

Query 1:

We note that the Company has set out the assets and liabilities of the disposal group on page 4 of the Financial Statements as at 30 June 2020. Please set out the assets and liabilities of the disposal group as at 31 December 2019 by way of comparison and explain material variances in the line items.

Company's Response:

Below please find the assets and liabilities of the disposal group as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019: