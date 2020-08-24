Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sapphire Corporation Limited    BRD   SG1CG4000005

SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED

(BRD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sapphire : Unaudited Financial Statements For The Half Year Ended 30 June 2020 - Responses To Queries Raised By The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:26am EDT

SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 198502465W)

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

- RESPONSES TO QUERIES RAISED BY THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sapphire Corporation Limited (the "Company") together with its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 14 August 2020 in relation to the Company's unaudited financial statements for the half year ended

30 June 2020 ("Financial Statements").

The Company sets out below its responses to the query raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST").

Query 1:

We note that the Company has set out the assets and liabilities of the disposal group on page 4 of the Financial Statements as at 30 June 2020. Please set out the assets and liabilities of the disposal group as at 31 December 2019 by way of comparison and explain material variances in the line items.

Company's Response:

Below please find the assets and liabilities of the disposal group as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019:

Disposal

Disposal

Group

Group

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

138,928

160,219

Goodwill

42,417

42,417

Investment properties

51,068

52,274

Associated company

50,139

48,726

Other investments

4

4

Deferred tax assets

13,586

13,586

Total non-current assets

296,142

317,226

Inventories

21,722

34,945

Contract assets

864,482

911,679

Trade receivables

426,084

556,453

Other receivables

209,232

210,563

Cash and cash equivalents

107,576

167,501

Total current assets

1,629,096

1,881,141

Total assets

1,925,238

2,198,367

1

Disposal

Disposal

Group

Group

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

127,819

103,840

Deferred tax liabilities

6,414

6,501

Total non-current liabilities

134,233

110,341

Trade payables

789,072

994,183

Other payables

117,379

151,729

Contract liabilities

88,457

160,206

Loans and borrowings

213,007

208,000

Current tax liabilities

13,320

16,769

Total current liabilities

1,221,235

1,530,887

Total liabilities

1,355,468

1,641,228

Explanation of material variances (30 June 2020 vs 31 December 2019)

As at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020, non-current assets of the disposal group were RMB 317.2 million and RMB 296.1 million, respectively. The decrease in non-current assets of the disposal group was mainly due lower plant and equipment which fell by RMB 21.3 million as a result of depreciation and disposal of construction site facilities during the period.

As at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020, current assets of the disposal group were RMB 1,881.1 million and RMB 1,629.1 million, respectively. The decrease in current assets of the disposal group was mainly due to the following changes arising mainly from lower operating activities during the period:

  • Inventories fell by RMB 13.2 million to RMB 21.7 million;
  • Contracts assets fell by RMB 47.2 million to RMB 864.5 million;
  • Trade receivables fell by RMB 130.4 million to RMB 426.1 million;
  • Other receivables fell by RMB 1.3 million to RMB 209.2 million; and
  • Cash and cash equivalents fell by RMB 59.9 million to RMB 107.6 million.

Total non-current liabilities rose by RMB 23.9 million to RMB 134.2 million mainly due to higher non- current portion of finance lease arising from refinancing of lease liabilities.

As at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020, current liabilities of the disposal group were RMB 1,530.9 million and RMB 1,221.2 million, respectively. The decrease in current liabilities of the disposal group was mainly due to the following changes arising mainly from lower operating activities during the period:

  • Trade payable fell by RMB 205.1 million to RMB 789.1 million;
  • Other payables fell by RMB 34.4 million to RMB 117.4 million;
  • Contract liabilities fell by RMB 71.7 million to RMB 88.5 million; and
  • Current tax liabilities fell by RMB 3.4 million to RMB 13.3 million.

The decrease was offset by higher current loans and borrowings of the disposal group which rose by RMB 5.0 million to RMB 213.0 million mainly due to higher short-term bank borrowings.

2

By Order of the Board

SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED

Wang Heng

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

24 August 2020

3

Disclaimer

Sapphire Corporation Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 09:25:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED
05:26aSAPPHIRE : Unaudited Financial Statements For The Half Year Ended 30 June 2020 -..
PU
08/10SAPPHIRE : Investment In An Associated Company - Additional Investment
PU
07/14Auth0 Valuation Nears $2 Billion After $120 Million Funding Round
DJ
07/03REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
06/28Travel Bans Take Shine Off Banks' Premium Rewards Cards
DJ
06/22LIVE JEWELLERY AUCTIONS RESUMING BUT : Sotheby's
RE
06/16SAP : launches product to help firms track supply chain emissions
RE
06/15SAP online customer event off to rocky start as site crashes
RE
06/05ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
06/04Carnival's Princess Cruises extends suspension of some voyages
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 732 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2019 26,4 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
Net Debt 2019 63,3 M 9,15 M 9,15 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,81x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 144 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sapphire Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Heng Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wai Suen Cheung Executive Chairman
Hoi-Gee Ng Group Chief Financial Officer
Rui Ding Chief Technical Officer
Julien Duan Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPPHIRE CORPORATION LIMITED22.81%21
VINCI SA-18.81%53 114
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.83%31 418
FERROVIAL-15.54%19 711
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.23%18 652
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-23.47%18 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group