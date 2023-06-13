Advanced search
    SFL   PK0043401014

SAPPHIRE FIBRES LIMITED

(SFL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
1081.34 PKR   -7.50%
06:32aSapphire Fibres : Ballot Paper
PU
04/28Sapphire Fibres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/01Sapphire Fibres Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Sapphire Fibres : Ballot Paper

06/13/2023 | 06:32am EDT
SAPPHIRE FIBRES LIMITED

BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

(in person and virtual meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 312- Cotton Exchange Building, I I Chundrigar Road, Karachi

Designated email address of the Chairman at which the duly filled in ballot paper may be sent: contact@sapphiretextiles.com.pk

Name of shareholder/joint shareholders

Registered Address

Number of shares held and folio number

CNIC No./Passport No (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional Information and enclosures

(In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the below resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent the following resolution by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below:

No. of ordinary

I/We assent

I/We dissent

Nature and Description

shares for

to the

to the

Sr. No.

which votes

Resolutions

Resolutions

of resolutions

cast

(FOR)

(AGAINST)

01 Agenda No. 2

( a ) R E S O LV E D T H AT t h e authorized share capital of the company be increased from Rs. 350,000,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Million) to Rs. 27,350,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million).

  1. RESOLVED THAT t h e Memorandum of Association of the

C o m p a n y b e a l t e r e d b y substituting for the figures and words Rs. 350,000,000 (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 35,000,000 (Thirty Five Million) appearing in clause V, with the

f i g u r e s a n d w o r d s R s . 27,350,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 2,735,000,000 (Two Billion Seven Hundred Thirty Five Million) respectively.

  1. RESOLVED THAT the Articles of Association of the Company be altered by substituting for the figures and words Rs. 350,000,000 (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 35,000,000 (Thirty Five Million) appearing in article 5, with the figures and words Rs. 27,350,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 2,735,000,000 (Two Billion Seven Hundred Thirty Five Million) respectively.
  2. FURTHER RESOLED THAT the Chief Financial Officer and/ or Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized to take any and all actions necessary to give effect to the above resolution and/or to complete any or all necessary corporate and legal formalities.

02 Agenda No. 3

RESOLVED as and by the special resolution that the Articles of

Association of the company be and a r e h e r e b y a m e n d e d b y substituting for the existing article 111, the following amended article:

Capitalization of Reserve:

Article 111:

"Directors

may

resolve

that

moneys,

investments

or other

assets

forming

part

of the

Company

standing

to the credit

of the Reserve Fund

or

in the

hands

of the Company

and

available

for

dividend

or

representing

premiums received

on the

issue

of shares

and

standing

to the

credit

of

the

shares

premium

accounts

be

capitalized

by

issuance

of

fully

p a i d b o n u s s h a r e s t o i t s shareholders."

Signature of shareholder

Place:

Date:

NOTES/ PROCEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF BALLOT PAPER:

  1. Dully filled& signed original postal ballot should be sent to chairman Mr. Yousuf Abdullah, SFL 316- Cotton Exchange Building, I I Chundrigar Road, Karachi, or a scanned copy of the original postal ballot to be emailed at contact@sapphiretextiles.com.pk.
  2. Copy of CNIC/ Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
  3. Postal ballot forms should reach chairman of the meeting on or before June 20, 2023 during working hours. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
  4. Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC/ Passport (In case of foreigner).
  5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
  6. In case of representative of body corporate and corporation, postal ballot insist be accompanied with copy of CNIC of authorized person, along with a duly attested copy of Board Resolution, Power of Attorney, or Authorization Letter in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017, as applicable, unless these have already been submitted along with the Proxy Form. In case foreign body corporate etc. all documents must be attested from the Counsel General of Pakistan having jurisdiction over the member.
  7. Ballot paper has also been placed on the website of the Company www.sapphire.com.pk/sfl. Members may download the ballot paper from the website or use original/photocopy published in newspapers.

Disclaimer

Sapphire Fibres Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 10:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
