Sapphire Fibres : Ballot Paper

SAPPHIRE FIBRES LIMITED
BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST
(in person and virtual meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 312- Cotton Exchange Building, I I Chundrigar Road, Karachi
Designated email address of the Chairman at which the duly filled in ballot paper may be sent: contact@sapphiretextiles.com.pk
Name of shareholder/joint shareholders
Registered Address
Number of shares held and folio number
CNIC No./Passport No (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)
Additional Information and enclosures
(In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the below resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent the following resolution by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below:
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
I/We assent
|
I/We dissent
|
Nature and Description
|
shares for
|
to the
|
to the
|
Sr. No.
|
which votes
|
Resolutions
|
Resolutions
|
of resolutions
|
|
cast
|
(FOR)
|
(AGAINST)
01 Agenda No. 2
( a ) R E S O LV E D T H AT t h e authorized share capital of the company be increased from Rs. 350,000,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Million) to Rs. 27,350,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million).
-
RESOLVED THAT t h e Memorandum of Association of the
C o m p a n y b e a l t e r e d b y substituting for the figures and words Rs. 350,000,000 (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 35,000,000 (Thirty Five Million) appearing in clause V, with the
f i g u r e s a n d w o r d s R s . 27,350,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 2,735,000,000 (Two Billion Seven Hundred Thirty Five Million) respectively.
-
RESOLVED THAT the Articles of Association of the Company be altered by substituting for the figures and words Rs. 350,000,000 (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 35,000,000 (Thirty Five Million) appearing in article 5, with the figures and words Rs. 27,350,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 2,735,000,000 (Two Billion Seven Hundred Thirty Five Million) respectively.
-
FURTHER RESOLED THAT the Chief Financial Officer and/ or Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized to take any and all actions necessary to give effect to the above resolution and/or to complete any or all necessary corporate and legal formalities.
02 Agenda No. 3
RESOLVED as and by the special resolution that the Articles of
Association of the company be and a r e h e r e b y a m e n d e d b y substituting for the existing article 111, the following amended article:
Capitalization of Reserve:
|
Article 111:
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Directors
|
may
|
resolve
|
that
|
moneys,
|
investments
|
or other
|
assets
|
forming
|
|
part
|
of the
|
Company
|
standing
|
to the credit
|
of the Reserve Fund
|
or
|
|
in the
|
hands
|
of the Company
|
|
and
|
available
|
|
for
|
dividend
|
or
|
|
representing
|
premiums received
|
on the
|
issue
|
of shares
|
and
|
standing
|
to the
|
credit
|
of
|
the
|
shares
|
premium
|
accounts
|
be
|
capitalized
|
by
|
issuance
|
of
|
fully
p a i d b o n u s s h a r e s t o i t s shareholders."
Signature of shareholder
Place:
Date:
NOTES/ PROCEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF BALLOT PAPER:
-
Dully filled& signed original postal ballot should be sent to chairman Mr. Yousuf Abdullah, SFL 316- Cotton Exchange Building, I I Chundrigar Road, Karachi, or a scanned copy of the original postal ballot to be emailed at contact@sapphiretextiles.com.pk.
-
Copy of CNIC/ Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
-
Postal ballot forms should reach chairman of the meeting on or before June 20, 2023 during working hours. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
-
Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC/ Passport (In case of foreigner).
-
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
-
In case of representative of body corporate and corporation, postal ballot insist be accompanied with copy of CNIC of authorized person, along with a duly attested copy of Board Resolution, Power of Attorney, or Authorization Letter in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017, as applicable, unless these have already been submitted along with the Proxy Form. In case foreign body corporate etc. all documents must be attested from the Counsel General of Pakistan having jurisdiction over the member.
-
Ballot paper has also been placed on the website of the Company www.sapphire.com.pk/sfl. Members may download the ballot paper from the website or use original/photocopy published in newspapers.