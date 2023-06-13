Sapphire Fibres : Ballot Paper

SAPPHIRE FIBRES LIMITED

BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

(in person and virtual meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 312- Cotton Exchange Building, I I Chundrigar Road, Karachi

Designated email address of the Chairman at which the duly filled in ballot paper may be sent: contact@sapphiretextiles.com.pk

Name of shareholder/joint shareholders

Registered Address

Number of shares held and folio number

CNIC No./Passport No (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional Information and enclosures

(In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the below resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent the following resolution by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below:

No. of ordinary I/We assent I/We dissent Nature and Description shares for to the to the Sr. No. which votes Resolutions Resolutions of resolutions cast (FOR) (AGAINST)

01 Agenda No. 2

( a ) R E S O LV E D T H AT t h e authorized share capital of the company be increased from Rs. 350,000,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Million) to Rs. 27,350,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million).

RESOLVED THAT t h e Memorandum of Association of the

C o m p a n y b e a l t e r e d b y substituting for the figures and words Rs. 350,000,000 (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 35,000,000 (Thirty Five Million) appearing in clause V, with the

f i g u r e s a n d w o r d s R s . 27,350,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 2,735,000,000 (Two Billion Seven Hundred Thirty Five Million) respectively.

RESOLVED THAT the Articles of Association of the Company be altered by substituting for the figures and words Rs. 350,000,000 (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 35,000,000 (Thirty Five Million) appearing in article 5, with the figures and words Rs. 27,350,000,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Billion Three Hundred Fifty Million) and 2,735,000,000 (Two Billion Seven Hundred Thirty Five Million) respectively. FURTHER RESOLED THAT the Chief Financial Officer and/ or Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized to take any and all actions necessary to give effect to the above resolution and/or to complete any or all necessary corporate and legal formalities.

02 Agenda No. 3

RESOLVED as and by the special resolution that the Articles of

Association of the company be and a r e h e r e b y a m e n d e d b y substituting for the existing article 111, the following amended article:

Capitalization of Reserve:

Article 111: "Directors may resolve that moneys, investments or other assets forming part of the Company standing to the credit of the Reserve Fund or in the hands of the Company and available for dividend or

representing premiums received on the issue of shares and standing to the credit of the shares premium accounts be capitalized by issuance of fully

p a i d b o n u s s h a r e s t o i t s shareholders."

Signature of shareholder

Place:

Date:

NOTES/ PROCEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF BALLOT PAPER: