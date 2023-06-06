Sapphire Textile Mills : Appointment of Scrutinizer

212, Cotton Exchange Building, I.I.
Chundrigar Road, Karachi (Pakistan) UAN:
92 21 111 000 100 Fax: 92 21 32416705
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited
4th Floor Tricon Corporate Centre,
73-E Main Jail Road, Lahore UAN: 92 21 111 000 100
Fax: 92 21 35758783, 35713753
INFORMATION ABOUT SCRUTINIZER
With reference to the regulations 4(4) and 11 of the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations 2018, below
is the information regarding the scrutinizer for the purpose of upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 15, 2023.
|
1.
|
Name of Scrutinizer
|
|
M/s. Shinewing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants
|
|
|
|
(Statutory Auditors)
|
|
|
2.
|
Qualification
|
and
|
ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants, is
|
|
experience
|
|
one of the oldest and renowned firms of Chartered Accountants in
|
|
|
|
Pakistan, established by the late Mr. Abdul Hameed Chaudhri
|
|
|
|
(FCA)in 1957. It is a member firm of ShineWing International.
|
|
|
|
|
The firm is a premier provider of professional services in audit and
|
|
|
|
assurance, accounting, tax, risk management and advisory, and
|
|
|
|
corporate services to a significant number of clients including listed
|
|
|
|
and economically significant entities, through its offices located
|
|
|
|
across Pakistan.
|
|
|
3.
|
Purpose of appointment
|
As the company is required to appoint a scrutinizer
|
for
|
the
|
|
|
|
purpose of voting in the general meeting to transact a business that
|
|
|
|
pertains to investment in associated companies as mentioned in
|
|
|
|
section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Therefore, scrutinizer has been appointed to observe
|
that
|
|
|
|
satisfactory procedures of the voting process including
|
adequate
precautionary measures are ensured and reported as mentioned under regulation 11A.
Disclaimer
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 04:55:04 UTC.