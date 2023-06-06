Sapphire Textile Mills : Appointment of Scrutinizer

212, Cotton Exchange Building, I.I.

Chundrigar Road, Karachi (Pakistan) UAN:

92 21 111 000 100 Fax: 92 21 32416705

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited

4th Floor Tricon Corporate Centre,

73-E Main Jail Road, Lahore UAN: 92 21 111 000 100

Fax: 92 21 35758783, 35713753

INFORMATION ABOUT SCRUTINIZER

With reference to the regulations 4(4) and 11 of the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations 2018, below

is the information regarding the scrutinizer for the purpose of upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 15, 2023.

1. Name of Scrutinizer M/s. Shinewing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors) 2. Qualification and ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants, is experience one of the oldest and renowned firms of Chartered Accountants in Pakistan, established by the late Mr. Abdul Hameed Chaudhri (FCA)in 1957. It is a member firm of ShineWing International. The firm is a premier provider of professional services in audit and assurance, accounting, tax, risk management and advisory, and corporate services to a significant number of clients including listed and economically significant entities, through its offices located across Pakistan. 3. Purpose of appointment As the company is required to appoint a scrutinizer for the purpose of voting in the general meeting to transact a business that pertains to investment in associated companies as mentioned in section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017. Therefore, scrutinizer has been appointed to observe that satisfactory procedures of the voting process including adequate

precautionary measures are ensured and reported as mentioned under regulation 11A.