  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Sapphire Textile Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPT   PK0020601016

SAPPHIRE TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(SAPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-01
1194.50 PKR    0.00%
12:56aSapphire Textile Mills : Appointment of Scrutinizer
PU
04/28Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
02/27Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Sapphire Textile Mills : Appointment of Scrutinizer

06/06/2023 | 12:56am EDT
212, Cotton Exchange Building, I.I.

Chundrigar Road, Karachi (Pakistan) UAN:

92 21 111 000 100 Fax: 92 21 32416705

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited

4th Floor Tricon Corporate Centre,

73-E Main Jail Road, Lahore UAN: 92 21 111 000 100

Fax: 92 21 35758783, 35713753

INFORMATION ABOUT SCRUTINIZER

With reference to the regulations 4(4) and 11 of the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations 2018, below

is the information regarding the scrutinizer for the purpose of upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 15, 2023.

1.

Name of Scrutinizer

M/s. Shinewing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants

(Statutory Auditors)

2.

Qualification

and

ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants, is

experience

one of the oldest and renowned firms of Chartered Accountants in

Pakistan, established by the late Mr. Abdul Hameed Chaudhri

(FCA)in 1957. It is a member firm of ShineWing International.

The firm is a premier provider of professional services in audit and

assurance, accounting, tax, risk management and advisory, and

corporate services to a significant number of clients including listed

and economically significant entities, through its offices located

across Pakistan.

3.

Purpose of appointment

As the company is required to appoint a scrutinizer

for

the

purpose of voting in the general meeting to transact a business that

pertains to investment in associated companies as mentioned in

section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017.

Therefore, scrutinizer has been appointed to observe

that

satisfactory procedures of the voting process including

adequate

precautionary measures are ensured and reported as mentioned under regulation 11A.

Disclaimer

Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 04:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
