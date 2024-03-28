Prices for Coated and Uncoated Fine papers were increased during January and February but not to the levels necessary to maintain a viable business. Cost levels, particularly for pulp and transport have continued to increase heavily and are expected to escalate further in the coming months.

Accordingly, Sappi will renew price negotiations to reach the level of min. 10% originally announced, with implementation latest by 1 May 2024.

Sappi Europe remains fully committed to serving the printing business and will work closely with its customers to ensure the best possible outcome throughout the print media value chain.