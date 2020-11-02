Sappi : Europe announces a price increase for the Fine Paper range for Overseas markets

The decrease in consumption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered strong pressure on prices. In combination with cost increases in paper production and transport this has led to unsustainable profitability levels, especially felt in our overseas markets.

Sappi has therefore been forced to review its pricing per market and product segment, adjusting them accordingly. The increases will be applied as of shipments from January 2021 at the latest and will vary between 5 and 8%.

