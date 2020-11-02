Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sappi Limited    SAP   ZAE000006284

SAPPI LIMITED

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sappi : Europe announces a price increase for the Fine Paper range for Overseas markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST

The decrease in consumption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered strong pressure on prices. In combination with cost increases in paper production and transport this has led to unsustainable profitability levels, especially felt in our overseas markets.

Sappi has therefore been forced to review its pricing per market and product segment, adjusting them accordingly. The increases will be applied as of shipments from January 2021 at the latest and will vary between 5 and 8%.

ENDS

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, in the fields of Dissolving wood pulp, Printing papers, Packaging and speciality papers, Casting and release papers, Biomaterials and Bio-energy. As a company that relies on renewable natural resources, sustainability is at our core. Sappi European mills hold chain of custody certifications under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™ C015022) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC/07-32-76) systems. Our papers are produced in mills accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50 001 and OHSAS 18001 certification. We have EMAS registration at 5 of our 10 mills in Europe.

Sappi Europe SA is a division of Sappi Limited (JSE), headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 12,500 employees and 19 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 37 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world.

Learn more about Sappi at www.sappi.com.

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAPPI LIMITED
04:42aSAPPI : Europe announces a price increase for the Fine Paper range for Overseas ..
PU
09/07SAPPI : announces a significant step towards climate neutrality through the upgr..
PU
07/30SAPPI : announces financial results for third quarter; continues to respond to i..
PU
07/30SAPPI LIMITED : 3rd quarter results
CO
07/30SAPPI LIMITED : Press Release
CO
07/28SAPPI : Q3 FY20 financial results
PU
07/08SAPPI : commits to setting science-based emission reduction targets
PU
05/14SAPPI : announces 250 million senior notes offering
PU
05/07SAPPI : announces financial results for second quarter; responds to impact from ..
PU
05/07SAPPI LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 796 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 763 M 765 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 12 821
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart SAPPI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sappi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPPI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,14 $
Last Close Price 1,43 $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Robert Binnie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Independent Chairman
Glen Thomas Pearce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gary Bowles Group Head-Technology
Marjorie Boles Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPPI LIMITED-46.92%765
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-21.51%15 078
SUZANO S.A.26.13%11 777
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.39%11 639
SVENSKA CELLULOSA27.11%9 561
HOLMEN AB18.30%6 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group