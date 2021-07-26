Log in
Sappi : Europe announces further price increases for Sublimation & Inkjet grades by 8-12%

07/26/2021 | 10:18am EDT
Sappi Europe announces a price increase for Transjet, Basejet and Inkjet grades by 8-12 % valid for deliveries from 1 September 2021.

The unprecedented and ongoing rise of raw material costs, particularly pulp, chemicals and energy in combination with extremely high freight rates makes price adjustments unavoidable.

Sappi's sales team will be in contact with customers to discuss the detail and support the implementation.

ENDS

About Sappi
Sappi is a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, in the fields of Dissolving pulp, Printing papers, Packaging and speciality papers, Casting and release papers, Biomaterials and Bio-energy. As a company that relies on renewable natural resources, sustainability is at our core. Sappi European mills hold chain of custody certifications under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™ C015022) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC/07-32-76) systems. Our papers are produced in mills accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50 001 and ISO 45 001 certification. We have EMAS registration at 5 of our 10 mills in Europe.
Sappi Europe is a division of Sappi Limited (JSE), headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 12,500 employees and 19 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 37 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world.

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
