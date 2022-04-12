Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Sappi Limited
  News
  Summary
    SAP   ZAE000006284

SAPPI LIMITED

(SAP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-10
58.50 ZAR   -2.60%
Sappi : Europe announces price rises for its Coated Mechanical Reel products by 8% from 15 May

04/12/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
Due to continuing high cost and volatility in raw materials, energy and transportation Sappi Europe will be forced to increase its prices to its European customers by 8% from 15 May.

This is in addition to previously communicated increases.

Sappi's European sales team will be in further contact directly with customers to discuss the details of the implementation.

The business climate remains extremely challenging for everyone, and Sappi appreciates all its customers support in these difficult times.

ENDS

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, in the fields of Dissolving pulp, Printing papers, Packaging and speciality papers, Casting and release papers, Biomaterials and Bio-energy. As a company that relies on renewable natural resources, sustainability is at our core. Sappi European mills hold chain of custody certifications under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™ C015022) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC/07-32-76) systems. Our papers are produced in mills accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50 001 and ISO 45 001 certification. We have EMAS registration at 5 of our 10 mills in Europe.

Sappi Europe SA is a division of Sappi Limited (JSE), headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 12,500 employees and 19 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 37 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world.

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 17:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
