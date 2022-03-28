Log in
Sappi : Europe announces price rises for its woodfree paper grades

03/28/2022
Sappi Europe continues to face increasing costs to its Graphic Paper business, related to energy costs as well as raw material cost rises due to availability challenges. It is forecast that this volatile environment will persist for now due to the current uncertain political and economic climate. Accordingly in order to maintain profitability and keep its mills running full, Sappi will implement a further price increase of 10% to its Woodfree paper grades effective for deliveries from early April latest beginning May depending on the market. This will be in addition to the previously announced increases.

The business climate remains extremely challenging for everyone, and Sappi appreciates all its customers support in these difficult times.

The local Sappi sales offices are in touch with customers to discuss the detailed implementation.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 15:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
