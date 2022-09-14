Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Sappi Limited
  News
  Summary
    SAP   ZAE000006284

SAPPI LIMITED

(SAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
43.60 ZAR   -2.87%
08:10aSAPPI : President Ramaphosa opens Sappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project – increased foreign earnings for South Africa
PU
09/01SAPPI : hosts Deputy Minister Sotyu to launch National Arbor Month campaign
PU
08/15SAPPI : Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
Sappi : Europe temporarily reduces capacity at Carmignano Mill

09/14/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Sappi Europe temporarily reduces capacity at its Carmignano Mill in Italy, due to the continuing and sharp escalation of energy costs.

The energy crisis adds to the already high costs for raw materials and transportation, presenting an extraordinary challenge not only for Sappi but also the industry as a whole.

Sappi's European sales team will be in further contact directly with customers to discuss the details of the implementation.

END

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, in the fields of Dissolving pulp, Printing papers, Packaging and speciality papers, Casting and release papers, Biomaterials and Bio-energy. As a company that relies on renewable natural resources, sustainability is at our core. Sappi European mills hold chain of custody certifications under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™ C015022) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC/07-32-76) systems. Our papers are produced in mills accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50 001 and ISO 45 001 certification. We have EMAS registration at 5 of our 10 mills in Europe.

Sappi Europe SA is a division of Sappi Limited (JSE), headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 12,500 employees and 19 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 37 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world.

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 17:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
