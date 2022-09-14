Sappi : Europe temporarily reduces capacity at Carmignano Mill

Sappi Europe temporarily reduces capacity at its Carmignano Mill in Italy, due to the continuing and sharp escalation of energy costs.

The energy crisis adds to the already high costs for raw materials and transportation, presenting an extraordinary challenge not only for Sappi but also the industry as a whole.

Sappi's European sales team will be in further contact directly with customers to discuss the details of the implementation.

