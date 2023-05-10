Advanced search
SAPPI LIMITED

Sappi North America Releases The Standard 7: A Premium Guide on the Power of Packaging Perceptions

05/10/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Sappi's Volume 7 of The Standard explores the growing importance of haptics and sensory packaging in heightening brand experience and driving sales

May 10, 2023--BOSTON--Sappi North America Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, announced today the debut of its latest volume of The Standard series. Designed for Sappi by Kit Hinrichs, principal of Studio Hinrichs, Volume 7 of The Standard is printed on Spectro, Sappi's sustainably manufactured premium paperboard, and highlights the importance of sensory packaging in creating a memorable and profitable brand experience.

"In an age where brand loyalty is not only a competitive advantage but a necessity, The Standard 7 equips brands with specialty techniques to stand out from the crowd and foster customer connection," said Patti Groh, Director of Communications, Sappi North America. "The Standard 7 represents Sappi's ongoing investment in paper and packaging as a tool to enhance brand image for any company."

The Standard 7 examines how packaging has become the pivotal touchpoint that reinforces all the marketing efforts that preceded it. Brands of any tier, from value to luxury, must appeal to customers beyond cerebral logic. As customers form their opinions on the quality, care and trustworthiness of a brand, it is imperative that marketers understand the subconscious drivers of choice and preference. The book dives into how brands big or small can leverage the power of neuroscience to captivate audiences and build emotional connections through multisensory elements in packaging.

Hinrichs, who created all seven volumes of The Standard on behalf of Sappi says, "The Standard 7 is the latest evolution in packaging design and printing technology. It continues to explore the value of touch and feel within the consumers purchasing experience."

For over a decade, each edition of The Standard has focused on a single aspect of the printing and design process, allowing for a closer, more comprehensive look at each phase. Volume 7 represents part of Sappi's continued commitment to creating unique and valuable educational resources for professionals in the print business.

The Standard 7 will debut at LUXEPACK New York on May 10 and 11. To inquire about attaining The Standard 7, reach out to a representative at sappinorthamericacommunications@sappi.com. To learn more about previous volumes visit, https://www.sappi.com/the-standard-sappi-north-america.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com

