Q3 FY24 financial results announcement

Sappi Limited (JSE: SAP, OTC: SPPJY) will release its Q3 FY24 financial results for the period ended June 2024 on Thursday, 08 August 2024, at 08:00 South African time. Sappi Limited enters its closed period from the close of trading (South African time) on 28 June 2024 until the publication of the financial report (quarterly report) on 08 August 2024. During the closed period, Sappi Limited does not disclose information on the company's financial position, outlook or market situation.

A conference call will be hosted by our Chief Executive Officer, Steve Binnie, at the following times:

15:00 - South Africa

15:00 - Europe (CET)

14:00 - United Kingdom

09:00 - United States of America (EST)

To participate in the above-mentioned conference call, please register here.

After your registration, you will receive all dial-in details as well as your personalised PIN. Please keep the PIN confidential.

The conference itself is operator-managed. The operator will connect you directly to the conference call.

Please note that your PIN will be activated 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Please, dial in approximately five minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be made available here.

Webcast

To access the live webcast, please register here.

Financial results presentation

A slide presentation will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Financial results booklet

A financial results booklet will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

