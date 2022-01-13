Sappi : Southern Africa dissolving pulp facilities complete the Higg FSLM self-assessment

Sappi Ltd., a leading producer of dissolving pulp sold under the brand name Verve, is pleased to announce that it has completed a self-assessment of the Higg Facility Social and Labour Module (FSLM) at its Ngodwana and Saiccor Mills in South Africa.

The self-assessment results were very positive and highlights Sappi's commitment to maintaining a high level of social and labour practices. Ngodwana and Saiccor Mills produce Dissolving Pulp under the Verve brand, that is used primarily in the textile and hygiene product industries.

Developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, the Higg FSLM is part of a suite of tools that enables manufacturing facilities within the textile value chains to measure themselves against a standard set of criteria in the areas of recruitment and hiring, working hours, wages and benefits, worker treatment, worker involvement, health and safety, termination and management systems.

According to Mohamed Mansoor, Executive Vice President for Sappi Pulp, "Verve is taking bold action supporting the call for collective action to improve the transparency and traceability of the supply chain that we serve. Using a common language through industry benchmarking, like the Higg FSLM, plays a key role in identifying priority focus areas and driving accountability. I am encouraged by the self - assessment results which continue to highlight Verve as a Fibre of Choice and look forward to our operations participating in the verification audit next year."

About Sappi

A global leader in dissolving pulp and paper-based solutions, Sappi Limited (listed on the JSE - SAP), is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa; has over 12,000 employees; manufacturing facilities on three continents, in ten countries (ten operations in Europe, four operations in North America and five operations in South Africa) and customers in over 150 countries worldwide.

Sappi works closely with customers to provide relevant and sustainable dissolving pulp, paper (speciality, packaging and graphic), paper pulp, and biomaterial products and related services and innovations. Our market-leading range of paper products includes flexible packaging, label, release liner, containerboard and fluting, coated fine papers, casting release papers and in our Southern African region newsprint, uncoated graphic and business papers. These products serve the fashion, FMCG and industrial sectors. Our dissolving pulp products are used worldwide by converters to produce viscose fibre, pharmaceutical products, and a wide range of household and consumer products. We continue to grow into a profitable and cash-generative diversified business with an exciting future in woodfibre, a renewable resource.

