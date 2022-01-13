Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sappi Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   ZAE000006284

SAPPI LIMITED

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sappi : Southern Africa dissolving pulp facilities complete the Higg FSLM self-assessment

01/13/2022 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sappi Ltd., a leading producer of dissolving pulp sold under the brand name Verve, is pleased to announce that it has completed a self-assessment of the Higg Facility Social and Labour Module (FSLM) at its Ngodwana and Saiccor Mills in South Africa.

The self-assessment results were very positive and highlights Sappi's commitment to maintaining a high level of social and labour practices. Ngodwana and Saiccor Mills produce Dissolving Pulp under the Verve brand, that is used primarily in the textile and hygiene product industries.

Developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, the Higg FSLM is part of a suite of tools that enables manufacturing facilities within the textile value chains to measure themselves against a standard set of criteria in the areas of recruitment and hiring, working hours, wages and benefits, worker treatment, worker involvement, health and safety, termination and management systems.

According to Mohamed Mansoor, Executive Vice President for Sappi Pulp, "Verve is taking bold action supporting the call for collective action to improve the transparency and traceability of the supply chain that we serve. Using a common language through industry benchmarking, like the Higg FSLM, plays a key role in identifying priority focus areas and driving accountability. I am encouraged by the self - assessment results which continue to highlight Verve as a Fibre of Choice and look forward to our operations participating in the verification audit next year."

About Sappi

A global leader in dissolving pulp and paper-based solutions, Sappi Limited (listed on the JSE - SAP), is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa; has over 12,000 employees; manufacturing facilities on three continents, in ten countries (ten operations in Europe, four operations in North America and five operations in South Africa) and customers in over 150 countries worldwide.
Sappi works closely with customers to provide relevant and sustainable dissolving pulp, paper (speciality, packaging and graphic), paper pulp, and biomaterial products and related services and innovations. Our market-leading range of paper products includes flexible packaging, label, release liner, containerboard and fluting, coated fine papers, casting release papers and in our Southern African region newsprint, uncoated graphic and business papers. These products serve the fashion, FMCG and industrial sectors. Our dissolving pulp products are used worldwide by converters to produce viscose fibre, pharmaceutical products, and a wide range of household and consumer products. We continue to grow into a profitable and cash-generative diversified business with an exciting future in woodfibre, a renewable resource.
www.sappi.com

Issued by Brunswick
on behalf of Sappi Limited
Tel +27 (0)11 502 7300

For further information
Krelyne Andrew
General Manager Sustainability
Sappi Dissolving Pulp
Mobile +27 (0)83 666 6620
Krelyne.Andrew@sappi.com

Bernhard Erich Riegler
Vice-President Marketing
Sappi Dissolving Pulp
Tel +43 312 4201 2292
Mobile +43 664 8845 8642
BernhardErich.Riegler@sappi.com

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAPPI LIMITED
05:31aSAPPI : Southern Africa dissolving pulp facilities complete the Higg FSLM self-assessment
PU
2021clients of Ninety One SA Ltd acquired unknown minority stake in Sappi Limited.
CI
2021SAPPI : Cloquet dissolving pulp facility completes the Higg FEM assessment
PU
2021SAPPI : employees embrace safety-first approach – Over 80% have chosen to vaccinate ..
PU
2021SAPPI : invests more than 10 million in Kirkniemi Mill on decarbonisation journey
PU
2021Sappi Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Sappi announces strong recovery after COVID-19 impact; releases financial results for t..
PU
2021Sappi Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021SAPPI LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2021Sappi Limited – Q4 and full FY21 financial results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 958 M - -
Net income 2022 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 691 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,51x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 1 699 M 1 695 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float -
Chart SAPPI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sappi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPPI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,03 $
Average target price 3,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Robert Binnie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Glen Thomas Pearce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Independent Chairman
Gary Bowles Group Head-Technology
Marjorie Boles Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPPI LIMITED1.42%1 695
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ1.79%20 640
STORA ENSO OYJ3.16%14 939
SUZANO S.A.0.00%14 366
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA0.50%12 533
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.69%8 525