Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sappi Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   ZAE000006284

SAPPI LIMITED

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sappi : Two trailblazers in sustainability, Successfully switching from plastic to paper

09/07/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Packaging and Specialty paper manufacturer Sappi and packaging machine manufacturer Rovema - two internationally acknowledged frontrunners in sustainability - have joined forces in a strategic partnership to offer customers reliable, sustainable packaging solutions. Find out how the conversion to paper-based solutions can be achieved effectively and reliably in the upcoming episode of the Blue Couch Series on Tuesday, 21 September at 10 a.m. (CET) at www.sappi-bluecouch.com.

  • 'Functional Paper Packaging - Cooperation leads to perfect packaging'
  • René Köhler from Sappi and Jens Torkel from Rovema will be guests on the Blue Couch
  • Tuesday, 21 September at 10 am (CET)

Sustainable packaging is about much more than simply the packaging materials used. It also considers the technology that is deployed to process them. Since 2018, Sappi and Rovema have been collaborating as partners in the development of integrated packaging solutions as a complete package for forward-looking customers who wish to position themselves sustainably in the market. So far, these projects have yielded extremely positive results thanks to in-depth knowledge transfer between the paper manufacturer and the machine manufacturer.

René Köhler, Director Paper & Packaging Solutions at Sappi Europe, knows just how important the precise interaction is between product, paper and machine. Together with Jens Torkel, CEO of Rovema, he will soon be a guest on Sappi's Blue Couch to talk about the cooperation between Sappi and Rovema in the field of Functional Paper Packaging.

The discussion will highlight and explain the launch process of a new product in a new recyclable paper packaging from sustainable, renewable resources. You will learn what happens in the individual phases and why is it so important that brand owners, material suppliers and machine manufacturers work closely together at a very early stage when it comes to new materials.

The episode 'Functional Paper Packaging - Cooperation leads to perfect packaging' will be streamed on 21 September at 10 a.m. (CET). Have you missed an episode? You can watch all the videos from the Blue Couch Series whenever and wherever you may be: www.sappi-bluecouch.com.

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, in the fields of dissolving pulp, printing papers, packaging and speciality papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials and bio-energy. As a company that relies on renewable natural resources, sustainability is at our core. Sappi European mills hold chain of custody certifications under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™ C015022) and/or the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC/07-32-76) systems. Our papers are produced in mills accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50 001 and ISO 45001 certification. We have EMAS registration at 5 of our 10 mills in Europe.

Sappi Europe is a division of Sappi Limited (JSE), headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 12,500 employees and 19 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 37 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world. Learn more about Sappi at www.sappi.com

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 18:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAPPI LIMITED
02:32pSAPPI : Two trailblazers in sustainability, Successfully switching from plastic ..
PU
08/26SAPPI : Creating a premium brand experience with packaging
PU
08/12SAPPI : and ISBC bring together digital and paper sectors
PU
08/05South African stocks fall on weaker metals prices
RE
08/05South African stocks fall on weaker metals prices
RE
08/05Sappi Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/05SAPPI : returns to profitability in third financial quarter 2021
PU
08/04SAPPI : helps to restore and rebuild with Mandela Month initiatives
PU
08/03SAPPI : Q3 FY21 financial results
PU
07/27Old Mutual Limited acquired an additional unknown stake in Sappi Limited.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 338 M - -
Net income 2021 68,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 715 M 1 702 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SAPPI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sappi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPPI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,03 $
Average target price 3,56 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Robert Binnie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Glen Thomas Pearce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Independent Chairman
Gary Bowles Group Head-Technology
Marjorie Boles Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPPI LIMITED31.57%1 714
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ15.03%22 174
STORA ENSO OYJ9.52%16 169
SUZANO S.A.5.02%16 084
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA8.13%12 713
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED61.45%8 851