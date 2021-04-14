Sappi : Europe announces price rise for all Coated & Uncoated paper grades in Europe by 7-10%

Sappi Europe announces a price increase for all its woodfree coated and woodfree uncoated paper grades by 7 - 10 % effective 1. June 2021 for all markets in Europe. This is in addition to the previously announced and implemented increases.

Sharply rising input costs in raw materials and freight rates due to global logistic constraints make the increase unavoidable and will likely be followed by subsequent increases as the trend continues.

Sappi's sales team will be in contact with customers to discuss the detail and support the implementation, taking into account individual existing agreements.

ENDS

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, in the fields of Dissolving pulp, Printing papers, Packaging and speciality papers, Casting and release papers, Biomaterials and Bio-energy. As a company that relies on renewable natural resources, sustainability is at our core. Sappi European mills hold chain of custody certifications under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™ C015022) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC/07-32-76) systems. Our papers are produced in mills accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50 001 and OHSAS 18001 certification. We have EMAS registration at 5 of our 10 mills in Europe.

Sappi Europe is a division of Sappi Limited (JSE), headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 12,500 employees and 19 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 37 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world.