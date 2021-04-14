Log in
SAPPI LIMITED

SAP
Sappi : Europe announces price rise for all Coated & Uncoated paper grades in Europe by 7-10%

04/14/2021 | 04:59am EDT
Sappi Europe announces a price increase for all its woodfree coated and woodfree uncoated paper grades by 7 - 10 % effective 1. June 2021 for all markets in Europe. This is in addition to the previously announced and implemented increases.

Sharply rising input costs in raw materials and freight rates due to global logistic constraints make the increase unavoidable and will likely be followed by subsequent increases as the trend continues.

Sappi's sales team will be in contact with customers to discuss the detail and support the implementation, taking into account individual existing agreements.

ENDS

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, in the fields of Dissolving pulp, Printing papers, Packaging and speciality papers, Casting and release papers, Biomaterials and Bio-energy. As a company that relies on renewable natural resources, sustainability is at our core. Sappi European mills hold chain of custody certifications under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™ C015022) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC/07-32-76) systems. Our papers are produced in mills accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50 001 and OHSAS 18001 certification. We have EMAS registration at 5 of our 10 mills in Europe.

Sappi Europe is a division of Sappi Limited (JSE), headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 12,500 employees and 19 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 37 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world.

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 08:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 171 M - -
Net income 2021 153 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 857 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 1 832 M 1 827 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SAPPI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sappi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPPI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,37 $
Last Close Price 3,32 $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Robert Binnie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Glen Thomas Pearce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Independent Chairman
Gary Bowles Group Head-Technology
Marjorie Boles Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPPI LIMITED46.86%1 827
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ1.35%19 648
SUZANO S.A.23.68%17 129
STORA ENSO OYJ3.26%15 503
SVENSKA CELLULOSA8.37%12 808
EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.22.13%8 111
