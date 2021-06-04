Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sappi Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   ZAE000006284

SAPPI LIMITED

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sappi : Europe to increase prices for all Containerboard grades by 8 -10 %

06/04/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
Sappi Europe announces a price increase for all its containerboard grades by 8 - 10% for deliveries from 1 July 2021.

The ongoing sharp rise in raw material costs, particularly pulp, chemicals and energy in combination with high freight rates make price adjustments unavoidable.

Sappi's sales team will be in contact with customers to discuss the detail and support the implementation.

ENDS

About Sappi
Sappi is a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, in the fields of Dissolving pulp, Printing papers, Packaging and speciality papers, Casting and release papers, Biomaterials and Bio-energy. As a company that relies on renewable natural resources, sustainability is at our core. Sappi European mills hold chain of custody certifications under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™ C015022) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC/07-32-76) systems. Our papers are produced in mills accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50 001 and OHSAS 18001 certification. We have EMAS registration at 5 of our 10 mills in Europe.

Sappi Europe is a division of Sappi Limited (JSE), headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 12,500 employees and 19 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 37 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world.
Learn more about Sappi at www.sappi.com.

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 347 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 873 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 694 M 1 712 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SAPPI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sappi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPPI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,90 $
Last Close Price 3,10 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Robert Binnie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Glen Thomas Pearce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Independent Chairman
Gary Bowles Group Head-Technology
Marjorie Boles Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPPI LIMITED28.43%1 694
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ4.76%20 642
SUZANO S.A.1.26%15 748
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.15%14 684
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-3.87%11 633
SCG PACKAGING34.34%7 668