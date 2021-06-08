Log in
    SAP   ZAE000006284

SAPPI LIMITED

(SAP)
Sappi : Innovative products meet the latest demands of sublimation printing

06/08/2021 | 03:49am EDT
Sappi, a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, offers Transjet Tacky Industrial, a coated dye sublimation paper for digital transfer printing, specially developed for high-speed inkjet printing on highly elastic textiles. Also new is the uncoated dye sublimation paper Basejet, which has been developed for light designs for high-speed digital printing of fashion and home textiles.

· Transjet Tacky Industrial: Immediate tack effect, high ink transfer, fast ink drying; no ghosting on elastic textiles thanks to reversible tack

· Basejet: Consistent print quality for light designs, fast ink-drying, very fast transfer process

Transjet Tacky Industrial enables highly elastic fabrics to be printed on industrial high-speed machines that work with a higher glycol content, such as printheads from Kyocera. The paper is first printed with the desired image or pattern which is then transferred to the elastic polyester fabric by means of heat and pressure.

Long-awaited solution for the textile industry

The new dye sublimation paper offers many benefits for the textile industry, which frequently has to adapt to changing trends. As it is suitable for use on high-speed digital printers, significantly more designs can be printed in the same time than was previously possible on plotters. Thanks to a special heat-reactive coating, the paper adheres to highly stretchable content, while the reversible tack prevents ghosting and textile shrinkage. Transjet Tacky
Industrial has a high ink load capacity so the print can be better accentuated due to strong

colour saturation. The design remains clearly visible when the fabric is stretched to its maximum, which is often the case with sportswear in particular.

Sappi has also thought of the environment with Transjet Tacky Industrial. The paper consists of 100 per cent recyclable cellulose, and all versions are FSC certified. Transjet Tacky Industrial is available in 100g/m2 in plotter and jumbo rolls up to a width of 3.2 metres. The product will soon also be available in a 70 g/m2 grammage.

Basejet specially for light designs

Sappi has also added the Basejet uncoated dye sublimation paper to its portfolio, an additional solution for the digital printing of fashion and home textiles in consistent print quality. The uncoated dye sublimation paper is intended in particular for light designs and cost-driven production processes.

Available in grammages of 20, 30, 40 and 50 g/m ², Basejet offers significant grammage benefits and enables reduced downtime and shorter transfer times. Basejet is made from 100 per cent recyclable cellulose and is FSC certified. The sublimation paper is available in all standard roll widths up to 3.2 metres and in a range of diameters.

Close to customers

Sappi is committed to always providing outstanding customer support. Along with providing the most suitable dye sublimation paper for every type of application, a team of specialised, experienced engineers offer expert colour management advice and help to optimise the entire production process to ensure optimal results.

For further information, please visit www.sappi.com and www.sappi-psp.com or contact digitalsolutions@sappi.com.

About Sappi

Sappi is a leading global provider of sustainable woodfibre products and solutions, in the fields of dissolving pulp, printing papers, packaging and speciality papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials and bio-energy. As a company that relies on renewable natural resources, sustainability is at our core. Sappi European mills hold chain of custody certifications under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™ C015022) and/or the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification™ (PEFC/07-32-76) systems. Our papers are produced in mills accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50 001 and OHSAS 18001 certification. We have EMAS registration at 5 of our 10 mills in Europe.

Sappi Europe is a division of Sappi Limited (JSE), headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 12,500 employees and 19 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 37 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world. Learn more about Sappi at www.sappi.com

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
