Sappi : joins the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) – harnessing the power of nature

Sappi, a leading global provider of powerful everyday materials made from woodfibre-based renewable resources, is pleased to announce that it has joined the CBA, a new global movement which places Nature at the heart of the global circular bioeconomy.

The unprecedented scale of environmental and social challenges currently facing humanity calls for commitment, action and partnership at an unprecedented scale. The new economic paradigm of a circular bioeconomy offers much potential to recalibrate our interaction with Nature. Harnessing the power of renewable resources to establish a new balance where we can address climate change, biodiversity loss, and overconsumption while stimulating equitable economic development & well-being.

Commenting on the decision to join the CBA, Dr Tracy Wessels, General Manager Group Sustainability and R&D said: 'Sappi's purpose and vision aligns very closely with the CBA. We fully support the work of the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance in facilitating a science-informed dialogue and in demonstrating on the ground through targeted investments the potential of a Circular Bioeconomy in the global South.'

The Circular Bioeconomy Alliance was established by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales under his Sustainable Markets Initiative in 2020. The Alliance aims to accelerate the transition to a circular bioeconomy that is climate neutral, inclusive and prospers in harmony with nature, by providing knowledge-informed support and a learning and networking platform. It connects the dots between investors, companies, local communities, governmental and non-governmental organizations to advance the circular bioeconomy - while also restoring biodiversity. Current activities include forest landscape restoration and agroforestry projects in Africa, South America and Asia.

Sappi exists to build a thriving world by unlocking the power of renewable resources to benefit people, communities, and the planet. From our global headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, through to our operations in Europe and North America, we are working to embrace and advance the circular biobased economy through our commitment to product innovation, sustainable forestry, and socio-economic development.

Through our participation in the CBA we look forward to supporting the mandate and activities of the Alliance, especially in contributing to the development of a Living Labs initiative in South Africa. For nearly 40 years Sappi has been working to promote forestry as a means of creating sustainable livelihoods in rural areas across South Africa. Over this period our Khulisa programme has continuously evolved and grown beyond its initial focus as a tree-farming scheme aimed at subsistence farmers. It has become a proven model for creating shared value by uplifting rural communities through equipping them to become sustainable participants in the forestry value chain. We will work to further expand and continue evolving this programme together within the context of the CBA, in addition to exploring other opportunities to collaborate, share experience and ultimately grow the circular bioeconomy in Africa and beyond.

For more information on the CBA please visit www.efi.int/cba

www.sappi.com