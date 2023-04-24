Advanced search
    SAP   ZAE000006284

SAPPI LIMITED

(SAP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-20
41.18 ZAR   -0.24%
01:02pSappi : platinum sustainability status is once again verified by EcoVadis
PU
04/19Fitch Assigns Rating, Outlook on South Africa's Sappi Amid Improved Financial Profile
MT
04/18Moody's Says Sappi's Lapsed Graphic Paper Mills Sale Deal Credit Negative
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sappi : platinum sustainability status is once again verified by EcoVadis

04/24/2023
Johannesburg, 21 April 2023--Trust, but verify. This is the value of third-party assessments including the annual review undertaken by EcoVadis. All three of Sappi's manufacturing regions - Europe, North America and South Africa - once again achieved the highest possible rating, platinum, in the annual EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ratings. This achievement places the regions individually and Sappi collectively in the top 1% of over 90,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis.

Enhancing trust is one of Sappi's key strategic fundamentals. We work to make every day more sustainable for people, communities and the planet. We demonstrate this through our tangible actions, our partnerships, through public reporting, by the group's alignment with the United Nations Global Compact and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and importantly also through various assessments and verifications.

"There is no endgame to our sustainability journey, and we can and must go further," says Tracy Wessels, Sappi Group Head Investor Relations and Sustainability. "Even with our high scores and platinum ratings, the value of the EcoVadis assessment is that it highlights areas for improvement."

"We're reducing waste, emissions and optimising material and resource use at every opportunity across the company", explains Sarah Price, Director of Sustainability in Europe. "This rating recognises the positive impact of all our actions in 2022 and motivates us all to keep going."

As of 2021, EcoVadis assessments of CSR performance are extending through Sappi's value chain. Sappi is using the EcoVadis platform to assess the sustainability practices of its suppliers. "Having undergone the rating process in all three of their regional entities and achieving platinum-level performance, Sappi is setting a great example for their suppliers to follow", says Emily Rakowski, CMO of EcoVadis.

As a ratings agency for business sustainability performance, EcoVadis' assessments are thorough and respected. Over 90,000 companies from more than 160 countries across more than 200 purchasing categories have been assessed. Companies are evaluated for their performance in terms of a total of 21 criteria, which in turn are divided into four general areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Sappi Limited published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 17:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 267 M - -
Net income 2023 296 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,81x
Yield 2023 7,48%
Capitalization 1 298 M 1 298 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SAPPI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sappi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPPI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Average target price 2,98 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Robert Binnie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Glen Thomas Pearce Finance Manager
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Independent Chairman
Gary Roy Bowles Group Head-Technology
Marjorie Boles Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPPI LIMITED-16.37%1 298
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-15.14%17 354
SUZANO S.A.-16.46%10 450
STORA ENSO OYJ-16.05%9 744
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-1.48%8 854
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-9.81%5 924
