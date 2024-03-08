Sapporo Group Business Results for 2023
Management Plan for 2024
*In this document, the name abbreviations are used:
SH: Sapporo Holdings Limited SB: Sapporo Breweries Ltd. SLN: Sapporo Lion Limited.
PS: Pokka Sapporo Food & Beverage Ltd. SRE: Sapporo Real Estate Co., Ltd.
SPB：SAPPORO PREMIUM BEER
YGP：Yebisu Garden Place
PVS：Public Vending Service company
February 14th 2024
URL https://www.sapporoholdings.jp/en/
Copyright, 2024 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 1/57
１. Summary
２. Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan
３. Medium- and Long- Term Management Policies for Increasing Group-wide Corporate Value
４. Financial results for fiscal year 2023
５. Management plan for fiscal year 2024
６. Appendix
・・・ P.3
・・・ P.4~6
・・・ P.7~P.13
・・・ P.14~P.19
・・・ P.20~P.42
・・・ P.43~P.57
Copyright, 2024 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 2/57
Summary
2023 financial results: Off to a good start in the first year of the Medium-Term Management Plan
- Steady implementation of beer strengthening and structural reforms, increased revenue and profit, and achievement of the plan for the year
- With regard to capital efficiency, promotion of balance sheet reform, including the sale of assets held and cross-shareholdings
- Decision based on profit growth to increase dividend by 2 yen (from 45 yen to 47 yen) from the most recent dividend forecast
2024 plan: A year to set a structural reform goals and solidify the foundation
- Plan to increase sales and profit, while focusing on structural reforms and investing in brands and human resources for future growth
- Annual expected dividend is set at 52 yen, an increase of 5 yen and the second consecutive increase
Financial results for fiscal year 2023
2022
2023
YoY
YoY
（billions of yen）
changes
changes
Result
Result
(amount)
(%)
Revenue
478.4
518.6
40.2
8.4%
Core operating profit
9.3
15.6
6.3
67.9%
Operating profit
10.1
11.8
1.7
17.0%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5.4
8.7
3.3
60.1%
ROE
3.3%
5.0%
-
-
Management plan for fiscal year 2024
2023
2024
YoY
YoY
（billions of yen）
changes
changes
Result
Plan
(amount)
(%)
Revenue
518.6
523.5
4.9
0.9%
Core operating profit
15.6
19.0
3.4
21.5%
Operating profit
11.8
17.6
5.8
48.9%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
8.7
10.0
1.3
14.6%
ROE
5.0%
5.5%
-
-
Formulation of medium- to long-term management policies
- Formulation of medium- to long-term management policies to enhance Group value based on discussions within the Group Strategy Review Committee and the Board of Directors
Copyright, 2024 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 3/57
Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan
Copyright, 2024 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 4/57
Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan -Achieving the Plan by 2026-
Steady start to achieve ROE of 8% by 2026
To transform the business structure and achieve new growth, 2024 is the year to set structural reform goals and solidify the foundation
2023
Work toward future growth while
steadily implementing structural
reforms
(Specific results mentioned P6.)
2024
Set structural reform goals and invest in human resources, brands, etc. to achieve the 2026 Plan
ROE
5.0%
ROE
5.5%
EBITDA
¥40.7billion
ROE
8.0%
EBITDA
¥50.0billion
ROE
3.3%
EBITDA
¥29.9billion
Core
operating
profit
¥9.3 billion
EBITDA
¥36.0billion
Core
Core
operating
operating
profit
profit
¥19.0 billion
¥15.6 billion
Although financial targets and targets for
core operating profit for 2026 remain
unchanged from the original plan, Japan
alcoholic beverages and restaurant business are making steady progress. We aim to achieve the 2026 targets for Japan alcoholic beverages as soon as possible and maintain the 2024 profit level for restaurants. Overseas alcoholic beverages are slightly behind due notably to the impact of inflation, and we are working
toward recovery.
Core
operating
profit
¥25.0
billion*
*Approximation for achieving
financial targets
2022
2023
2024
2026
(Result)
(Result)
(Forecast)
(Forecast)
Core operating profit trend
Copyright, 2024 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 5/57
Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan -2023 Results-
In 2023, we worked toward future growth while steadily implementing initiatives for structural reforms
Main results of structural reforms
Alcoholic Beverages
Food & Soft Drinks
(Asset reduction)
Restaurants
(Business portfolio)
（Japan）
（Japan）
Cost-related structural
Improvements in store profitability
Cost-related structural
Reshuffling of business
Balance sheet reforms
reforms
Reduce unprofitable restaurants
reforms
portfolio
(Asset-light initiatives)
¥
billion
¥
billion
¥
billion
¥
billion
¥
billion
(P/L basis)
(P/L basis)
(P/L basis)
(P/L basis)
(B/S basis)
Reorganization of Sendai factory
Closures of unprofitable restaurants
Waste reduction due to SKU reduction
Resolution to dissolve Anchor
Reduce cross-shareholdings
Streamlining promotional expenses
completed 30% reduction compared
Decrease in vending machine costs
Liquidation of subsidiary of PS
Sales of assets held
to pre-COVID-19 levels
Initiatives for future growth
Alcoholic Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages
（Japan）
（Japan）
（Overseas）
Increase beer sales
Increase RTD sales
SPB growth
%
%
%
(volume basis)
(volume basis)
(volume basis)
Beer growth
Record-high sales achieved
U.S.-centered growth
focused on Black Label
through growth of key brands
Record-high sales volume in the U.S.
Alcoholic Beverages
Overseas Soft Drinks
（Overseas）
Creation of synergies
Sales increase in Malaysia
in the U.S.
$
M
%
(amount basis)
(SGD basis)
Steady progress made with
Growth in Malaysia, our focus region
function integration
(Singapore +6%)
Start of SPB manufacturing in
the U.S.
in December 2023
Copyright, 2024
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 6/57
Medium- and Long- Term Management Policies
for Increasing Group-wide Corporate Value
Copyright, 2024 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 7/57
Recognition of challenges and Strengths
Challenges
Low capital profitability
- The diversified business portfolio has caused scattered resources and issues of intra-group competition relating to growth investments.
Lack of strong commitment to the performance
- organizational culture
- human resource diversity
- thoroughness of performance-based evaluations
Strengths
- High quality and brand power of beer
- Product development and production technology
- Consumer contact points and brand experience venues that are created by restaurants business and real estate business
Based on the above-mentioned intrinsic challenges and strengths, the Company has formulated its
vision for the future and management policies over the medium to long term.
Copyright, 2024 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 8/57
Sapporo group's vision for the future
The Company will further concentrate its management resources to focus on beer businesses with competitive advantages and businesses in which synergies with those competitive businesses can be created.
- Concentrate resources on beer business
- Expand consumer contact points
- Strengthen RTD
- Specialize in Sapporo brand
- Expand export business
Japan Alcoholic
Beverages
Coordinate product
development for
Food &
RTD, etc.
Real Estate
Soft Drinks
Food &
Soft Drinks
Coordinate overseas sales channels
- Reform and reorganize unprofitable
divisions
Previous form
➢
Strengthen lemon business
Overseas
Alcoholic
Beverages
Overseas Beverages
To be utilized as a venue for consumer contact points and brand experiences
Future form
Invest capital for expansion of growth investment
Real Estate
- Improve property value
Copyright, 2024 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 9/57
Management policy of the alcoholic beverages business
The Company develops its market-creation capabilities in alcoholic beverages, which has been the
Company's DNA since its foundation and grows our beer business.
Alcoholic beverages business
Japanese beer business
-
Investment in our core brands such as
"Sapporo Beer called Black Label" and "Yebisu Beer"
- Expanding direct consumer contact points
Overseas beer business
- Investment in Sapporo brand
- M&A execution
- Form a special task team
New markets
- Strengthening cooperation with other business units within the group
- Create new markets in RTD and non- alcoholic fields
- Co-creationwith external partners
The company that pursues the creation of
products loved by true beer fans and cherishes
the history and culture of beer
The company that tries making new value creation
Copyright, 2024 SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD. All rights reserved. 10/57
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sapporo Holdings Limited published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 22:46:48 UTC.