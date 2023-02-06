Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sapporo Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    2501   JP3320800000

SAPPORO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
3170.00 JPY    0.00%
01:30aSapporo : Notice Concerning Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecast
PU
2022SAPPORO HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Wall Street Cues, Interest Rate Outlook Drive Tokyo Shares Lower
MT
Sapporo : Notice Concerning Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecast

02/06/2023 | 01:30am EST
February 6, 2023

Company name

Sapporo Holdings Limited

Representative

Masaki Oga,

President and Representative Director

Securities code

2501

Listed on

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market);

Sapporo Securities Exchange

Contact

Satoshi Funakoshi,

Director of the Corporate Planning Department

Tel

+81-3-5423-7407

Notice Concerning Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecast

The Company has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 previously announced during the third quarter financial results presentation held on November 9, 2022, as detailed below.

1. Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecast

  1. Forecast of Consolidated Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

(billions of yen, except percentages and per-share data)

Core

Operating

Revenue

operating

profit

profit

Previous forecast (A)

478.7

10.0

7.3

Current forecast (B)

478.4

9.3

10.1

Change (B-A)

(0.3)

(0.7)

2.8

Percent change

(0.1)

(7.0)

38.4

For reference:

Consolidated results

for the fiscal year

437.2

8.1

22.0

ended December 31,

2021

Profit

attributable to

owners of

parent

5.0

5.4

0.4

8.0

12.3

Basic

earnings per

share

  1. yen
  1. yen
  1. yen

(2) Reasons for Revision

The Company expects that operating profit will exceed the previously announced forecast because of an increase in other income, including reduced expenses for removal and retirement of property, plant and equipment.

* Note regarding forward-looking statements, etc.

The above statements concerning the earnings forecast are based on information available to the Company as of the date of the release of this document and contain potential risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the stated forecast figures due to various factors. In the event that material matters requiring disclosure occur, the Company will promptly announce information concerning their impact upon earnings.

Disclaimer

Sapporo Holdings Limited published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 472 B 3 605 M 3 605 M
Net income 2022 4 993 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2022 231 B 1 766 M 1 766 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,6x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 247 B 1 886 M 1 886 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SAPPORO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sapporo Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPPORO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3 170,00 JPY
Average target price 2 686,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaki Oga Group Executive Officer
Shizuka Uzawa Independent Outside Director
Mackenzie Clugston Independent Outside Director
Shuji Fukuda Independent Outside Director
Mayumi Fukuhara Personnel Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.35%1 886
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-2.36%118 214
HEINEKEN N.V.5.80%58 078
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-0.40%42 586
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-0.41%41 198
AMBEV S.A.-10.61%39 868