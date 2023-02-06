Sapporo : Notice Concerning Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecast

The Company has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 previously announced during the third quarter financial results presentation held on November 9, 2022, as detailed below.

(2) Reasons for Revision

The Company expects that operating profit will exceed the previously announced forecast because of an increase in other income, including reduced expenses for removal and retirement of property, plant and equipment.

* Note regarding forward-looking statements, etc.

The above statements concerning the earnings forecast are based on information available to the Company as of the date of the release of this document and contain potential risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the stated forecast figures due to various factors. In the event that material matters requiring disclosure occur, the Company will promptly announce information concerning their impact upon earnings.