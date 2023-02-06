Sapporo : Notice Concerning Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecast
02/06/2023 | 01:30am EST
February 6, 2023
Company name
Sapporo Holdings Limited
Representative
Masaki Oga,
President and Representative Director
Securities code
2501
Listed on
Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market);
Sapporo Securities Exchange
Contact
Satoshi Funakoshi,
Director of the Corporate Planning Department
Tel
+81-3-5423-7407
Notice Concerning Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecast
The Company has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 previously announced during the third quarter financial results presentation held on November 9, 2022, as detailed below.
1. Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecast
Forecast of Consolidated Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
(billions of yen, except percentages and per-share data)
Core
Operating
Revenue
operating
profit
profit
Previous forecast (A)
478.7
10.0
7.3
Current forecast (B)
478.4
9.3
10.1
Change (B-A)
(0.3)
(0.7)
2.8
Percent change
(0.1)
(7.0)
38.4
For reference:
Consolidated results
for the fiscal year
437.2
8.1
22.0
ended December 31,
2021
Profit
attributable to
owners of
parent
5.0
5.4
0.4
8.0
12.3
Basic
earnings per
share
yen
yen
yen
(2) Reasons for Revision
The Company expects that operating profit will exceed the previously announced forecast because of an increase in other income, including reduced expenses for removal and retirement of property, plant and equipment.
* Note regarding forward-looking statements, etc.
The above statements concerning the earnings forecast are based on information available to the Company as of the date of the release of this document and contain potential risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the stated forecast figures due to various factors. In the event that material matters requiring disclosure occur, the Company will promptly announce information concerning their impact upon earnings.
