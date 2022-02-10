Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sapporo Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2501   JP3320800000

SAPPORO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2501)
Sapporo : Supplementary Information(766.5KB)

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Year ended December 31, 2021

Consolidated Earnings Report - Supplementary Information

Consolidated Results (Year ended December 31, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Financial Highlights
  2. Major Sales and Sales Volume Data
  3. Condensed Consolidated Results Consolidated Statements of Income Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  4. Consolidated Statements of Income : Breakdown of Key Changes
  5. Segment information
  6. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Consolidated Forecasts (Year ending December 31, 2022)

  1. Full-YearConsolidated Business Results estimate
  2. Full-YearConsolidated Statement of Income: Breakdown of Key Changes
  3. Full-YearConsolidated Segment information

February 2022

Securities Code: 2501

URL https://www.sapporoholdings.jp/en/

1. Financial Highlights

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(billions of yen, except percentages, ratios, per-share data, and exchange rates)

Year ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

Change

Change(%)

2020

2021

Revenue

434.7

437.2

2.4

0.6%

（ref.）Excluding liquor tax

328.6

331.2

2.6

0.8%

Revenue growth rate

(11.6%)

0.6%

（ref.）Excluding liquor tax

(11.5%)

0.8%

Overseas revenue

65.5

74.5

9.0

13.7%

Overseas revenue growth rate

(8.0%)

13.7%

Core operating profit（*1）

4.3

8.1

3.9

91.1%

Core operating margin

1.0%

1.9%

Operating profit

(15.9)

22.0

38.0

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(16.1)

12.3

28.4

Total assets

616.3

594.6

(21.8)

(3.5%)

Total equity

149.6

163.3

13.8

9.2%

Balance of debt :Net （*2）

221.5

180.7

(40.8)

(18.4%)

Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3）

1.5

1.1

Depreciation and amortization

23.1

20.5

(2.6)

(11.2%)

EBITDA（*4）

27.4

28.6

1.3

4.7%

EBITDA interest-bearing debt ratio(times) （*5)

8.1

6.3

Capital expenditure

Cash basis

16.1

21.2

5.1

131.9%

ＲＯＥ（％） （*6)

(9.9%)

7.9%

ＥＰＳ（yen sen）（*7)

(206.31)

158.30

ＤＯＥ（％） （*8)

2.0%

2.1%

Payout ratio（％）

26.5%

US$

106.77

109.90

Exchange rates (Yen) （*9）

CAN$

79.66

87.69

SG$

77.43

81.77

Year ended

Year ending

December 31, 2022

Change

Change(%)

December 31, 2021

(Forecast)

Revenue

437.2

478.7

41.5

9.5%

（ref.）Excluding liquor tax

331.2

357.9

26.7

8.1%

Revenue growth rate

0.6%

9.5%

（ref.）Excluding liquor tax

0.8%

8.1%

Overseas revenue

74.5

83.4

9.0

12.0%

Overseas revenue growth rate

13.7%

12.0%

Core operating profit（*1）

8.1

10.0

1.9

23.2%

Core operating margin

1.9%

2.1%

Operating profit

22.0

7.3

(14.7)

(66.9%)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

12.3

5.0

(7.3)

(59.1%)

Total assets

594.6

Total equity

163.3

Balance of debt :Net （*2）

180.7

194.1

13.4

7.4%

Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3）

1.1

1.2

Depreciation and amortization

20.5

21.6

1.1

5.2%

EBITDA（*4）

28.6

31.6

2.9

10.3%

EBITDA interest-bearing debt ratio(times) （*5)

6.3

6.1

Capital expenditure

Cash basis

21.2

36.3

15.1

71.0%

ＲＯＥ（％） （*6)

7.9%

3.1%

ＥＰＳ（yen sen）（*7)

158.30

64.19

ＤＯＥ（％） （*8)

2.1%

2.0%

Payout ratio（％）

26.5%

65.4%

US$

109.90

111.00

Exchange rates (Yen) （*9）

CAN$

87.69

91.00

SG$

81.77

82.00

*1: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.

*2: The balance of debt includes commercial paper but excludes the balance of lease obligations.

*3: Balance of debt:Net(excluding lease liabilities) ／Equity attributable to owners of parent

*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization

(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants） *5: Balance of debt:Net (excluding lease liabilities)／EBITDA

*6: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Equity attributable to owners of parent

*7: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Average number of shares during the period

*8: Dividend／Equity attributable to owners of parent(Average)

*9: Revenues and expenses are translated into Japanese yen at the average exchange rate for the fiscal year.

1

2. Major Sales and Sales Volume

Sales Volume:Beer (Japan)

(10,000 cases)

YoY

YoY

Full-year

YoY

YoY

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

estimate for

Change

Change(%)

Change

Change(%)

fiscal 2022

Sapporo Draft Beer Black Label (total)

1,335

1,249

(86)

(6.5%)

1,590

341

27.3%

YEBISU (total)

705

685

(20)

(2.8%)

787

102

14.8%

1 Beer (total)

2,473

2,441

(32)

(1.3%)

2,853

412

16.9%

2 Happoshu (total)

176

165

(10)

(5.8%)

149

(17)

(10.3%)

3 New genre beer products (total)

1,346

1,214

(132)

(9.8%)

1,208

(6)

(0.5%)

Beer, happoshu, and new genre （total 1+2+3）

3,995

3,820

(174)

(4.4%)

4,209

389

10.2%

RTD(*1)

811

1,186

375

46.2%

1,497

311

26.2%

Non-alcoholic beer and low alcohol beer taste beverage

57

72

15

25.4%

92

20

27.6%

*1: RTD 1 case = 250 ml x 24 bottles

Sales Volume:Beer (International)

(10,000 cases)

YoY

YoY

Full-year

YoY

YoY

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

estimate for

Change

Change(%)

Change

Change(%)

fiscal 2022

Overseas brand (SLEEMAN, Anchor, etc.)

1,359

1,330

(29)

(2.1%)

1,380

49

3.7%

Sapporo brand

296

378

82

27.7%

426

48

12.6%

North America

1,656

1,709

53

3.2%

1,806

97

5.7%

Sapporo brand

168

190

23

13.6%

247

56

29.4%

Other areas

168

190

23

13.6%

247

56

29.4%

Total

1,823

1,899

76

4.2%

2,052

153

8.1%

Sales:Beer (Japan) *including liquor tax

(billions of yen)

YoY

YoY

Full-year

YoY

YoY

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

estimate for

Change

Change(%)

Change

Change(%)

fiscal 2022

Beer

137.2

131.8

(5.5)

(4.0%)

152.9

21.2

16.1%

Happoshu

6.8

6.4

(0.4)

(5.9%)

5.7

(0.7)

(10.2%)

New genre

45.5

44.6

(0.9)

(1.9%)

44.4

(0.2)

(0.4%)

Subtotal

189.5

182.8

(6.7)

(3.5%)

203.1

20.3

11.1%

Rebate subtracted from sales(*2)

(11.0)

(10.5)

0.5

Total

178.5

172.3

(6.2)

(3.5%)

*2:Full year estimate for rebate subtracted from sales in not disclosed.

Sales:Alcoholic Beverage (Japan)

(billions of yen)

Full-year

YoY

YoY

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

YoY

YoY

estimate for

Change

Change(%)

Change

Change(%)

fiscal 2022

Domestic wines

3.6

3.3

(0.3)

(9.2%)

3.6

0.4

11.2%

Imported wines

6.8

6.5

(0.3)

(4.6%)

7.3

0.8

11.8%

Wine (total)

10.4

9.8

(0.6)

(6.2%)

10.9

1.1

11.6%

Spirits and Shochu (total)

22.8

24.2

1.4

6.1%

26.2

2.0

8.4%

Subtotal

33.2

34.0

0.8

2.3%

37.1

3.2

9.3%

Rebate subtracted from sales(*3)

(6.2)

(6.1)

0.1

Total

27.0

27.9

0.9

3.2%

*3:Full year estimate for rebate subtracted from sales in not disclosed.

Sales:Food & Soft Drinks (Japan) *4

(billions of yen)

YoY

YoY

Full-year

YoY

YoY

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

estimate for

Change

Change(%)

Change

Change(%)

fiscal 2022

Soft Drinks

62.5

62.7

0.2

0.2%

63.5

0.8

1.2%

Food（Lemon・Soups・Plant milk）

32.8

33.1

0.4

1.1%

35.9

2.7

8.2%

*4:Only domestic sales(Before Rebate subtracted from sales)

2

3. Consolidated Results (Year ended December 31, 2021)

Consolidated Statements of Income

(billions of yen)

Year ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

Change

Change(%)

2020

2021

Alcoholic Beverages（*1）（*2）

285.4

289.7

4.3

1.5%

Japanese

227.9

228.6

0.7

0.3%

Overseas

46.2

53.4

7.2

15.7%

Restaurants

11.3

7.6

(3.7)

(32.5%)

Food & Soft Drinks

125.9

125.5

(0.4)

(0.3%)

Real Estate

23.3

21.9

(1.4)

(6.0%)

Other（*1）

0.2

0.2

(0.0)

(3.5%)

Revenue

434.7

437.2

2.4

0.6%

Alcoholic Beverages（*1）（*2）

2.4

5.4

3.1

129.7%

Japanese

6.7

7.9

1.3

18.9%

Overseas

0.5

1.7

1.3

270.2%

Restaurants

(5.0)

(4.2)

0.8

Food & Soft Drinks

(2.6)

0.7

3.3

Real Estate

10.9

8.2

(2.6)

(24.2%)

Other・General corporate and

(6.3)

(6.2)

0.1

intercompany eliminations（*1）

Core operating profit（*3）

4.3

8.1

3.9

91.1%

Other operating income

3.7

28.5

24.8

678.2%

Other operating expense

23.9

14.6

(9.3)

(38.9%)

Operating profit

(15.9)

22.0

38.0

Financial income (expense)

(3.4)

(0.9)

2.6

Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates

0.0

0.0

0.0

168.8%

Profit before tax

(19.4)

21.2

40.5

Income taxes

(2.8)

8.9

11.7

Profit (loss)

(16.6)

12.3

28.9

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(0.5)

(0.1)

0.5

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(16.1)

12.3

28.4

（ref.）

ＥＢＩＴＤＡ

（*4）

27.4

28.6

1.3

4.7%

*1: Effective from the fiscal year 2020, the logistics businesses were listed under "Alcoholic Beverages".

*2:The Vietnam and Europe businesses which were previously listed under "Japan & Asia business", but has been classified under "Overseas business" in 2021.

With the change of the classification, the name of "Japan & Asia business" changed to "Japanese business".

To enable year-on-year comparisons, figures for the previous fiscal year have been adjusted to reflect the new reportable segments.

*3: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.

*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization

(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants）

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(billions of yen)

Year ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

Change

Change(%)

2020

2021

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4.5

(1.3)

(5.8)

Cash flows from operating activities

16.5

30.3

13.8

84.1%

Profit before tax

(19.4)

21.2

40.5

Depreciation and amortization

26.2

22.7

(3.5)

(13.5%)

Income tax payment (refundment)

(5.8)

0.1

5.9

Cash flows from investing activities

(16.0)

20.7

36.7

Purchase(Proceeds from sales ) of property,

(9.8)

(10.5)

(0.7)

plant and equipment

Purchase(Proceeds from sales ) of

(2.0)

32.3

34.3

Investment property

Free Cash flows

0.5

51.0

50.6

10,851.6%

Cash flows from financial activities

4.1

(53.1)

(57.2)

Change in financial liabilities

13.9

(43.7)

(57.6)

Dividend paid

(3.3)

(3.3)

0.0

Repayments of lease liabilities

(6.5)

(6.1)

0.4

Cash and cash equivalents

15.2

19.7

4.5

29.7%

(beginning of the period)

Cash and cash equivalents

19.7

17.4

(2.4)

(12.0%)

(end of the period)

3

4. Consolidated Results (Year ended December 31, 2021)

Breakdown of key income Changes(Year-on-year)

（１）Alcoholic Beverages

(billions of yen)

Change factor

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

Change

Details

Beer increase (decrease) in volume

(3.2)

Beer (0.9)

Happoshu

(0.2)

New genre

(2.1)

Beer product mix

0.4

Including composition difference between container

Manufacturing cost ,other

0.9

RTD・Wine・Spirits・Shochu, other

1.8

Including Non-alcoholic

Advertising and promotion expenses（*1）

(0.6)

Personnel expenses, Facilities costs ,other

1.1

Domestic subsidiary,consolidation adjusting, other

0.9

Alcoholic Beverages in Japanese

6.7

7.9

1.3

Alcoholic Beverages in Overseas

0.5

1.7

1.3

Restaurants

(5.0)

(4.2)

0.8

Segment adjustment

0.3

-

(0.3)

Alcoholic Beverages(Core operating profit)

2.4

5.4

3.1

（*1）Advertising and promotion expenses(2021) 19.9billions of yen

（２）Food & Soft Drinks

(billions of yen)

Change factor

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

Change

Details

Increase (decrease) in volume

0.2

Including product mix

Manufacturing cost ,other

(1.3)

Logistics costs

(0.4)

Advertising and promotion expenses

0.8

Personnel expenses, Facilities costs ,other

3.4

Domestic subsidiary,consolidation adjusting, other

0.1

Japanese Food & Soft Drinks

2.8

Overseas Soft Drinks/ Domestic coffee shop chain

0.6

Overseas+0.3・Domestic others+0.3

Food & Soft Drinks(Core operating profit)

(2.6)

0.7

3.3

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sapporo Holdings Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
