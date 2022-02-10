Sapporo : Supplementary Information(766.5KB)

1. Financial Highlights

Consolidated Financial Highlights (billions of yen, except percentages, ratios, per-share data, and exchange rates) Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Change Change(%) 2020 2021 Revenue 434.7 437.2 2.4 0.6% （ref.）Excluding liquor tax 328.6 331.2 2.6 0.8% Revenue growth rate (11.6%) 0.6% ー ー （ref.）Excluding liquor tax (11.5%) 0.8% ー ー Overseas revenue 65.5 74.5 9.0 13.7% Overseas revenue growth rate (8.0%) 13.7% ー ー Core operating profit（*1） 4.3 8.1 3.9 91.1% Core operating margin 1.0% 1.9% ー ー Operating profit (15.9) 22.0 38.0 ー Profit attributable to owners of parent (16.1) 12.3 28.4 ー Total assets 616.3 594.6 (21.8) (3.5%) Total equity 149.6 163.3 13.8 9.2% Balance of debt :Net （*2） 221.5 180.7 (40.8) (18.4%) Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3） 1.5 1.1 ー ー Depreciation and amortization 23.1 20.5 (2.6) (11.2%) EBITDA（*4） 27.4 28.6 1.3 4.7% EBITDA interest-bearing debt ratio(times) （*5) 8.1 6.3 ー ー Capital expenditure Cash basis 16.1 21.2 5.1 131.9% ＲＯＥ（％） （*6) (9.9%) 7.9% ー ー ＥＰＳ（yen sen）（*7) (206.31) 158.30 ー ー ＤＯＥ（％） （*8) 2.0% 2.1% ー ー Payout ratio（％） ー 26.5% ー ー US$ 106.77 109.90 ー ー Exchange rates (Yen) （*9） CAN$ 79.66 87.69 ー ー SG$ 77.43 81.77 ー ー Year ended Year ending December 31, 2022 Change Change(%) December 31, 2021 (Forecast) Revenue 437.2 478.7 41.5 9.5% （ref.）Excluding liquor tax 331.2 357.9 26.7 8.1% Revenue growth rate 0.6% 9.5% ー ー （ref.）Excluding liquor tax 0.8% 8.1% ー ー Overseas revenue 74.5 83.4 9.0 12.0% Overseas revenue growth rate 13.7% 12.0% ー ー Core operating profit（*1） 8.1 10.0 1.9 23.2% Core operating margin 1.9% 2.1% ー ー Operating profit 22.0 7.3 (14.7) (66.9%) Profit attributable to owners of parent 12.3 5.0 (7.3) (59.1%) Total assets 594.6 Total equity 163.3 Balance of debt :Net （*2） 180.7 194.1 13.4 7.4% Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3） 1.1 1.2 ー ー Depreciation and amortization 20.5 21.6 1.1 5.2% EBITDA（*4） 28.6 31.6 2.9 10.3% EBITDA interest-bearing debt ratio(times) （*5) 6.3 6.1 ー ー Capital expenditure Cash basis 21.2 36.3 15.1 71.0% ＲＯＥ（％） （*6) 7.9% 3.1% ー ー ＥＰＳ（yen sen）（*7) 158.30 64.19 ー ー ＤＯＥ（％） （*8) 2.1% 2.0% ー ー Payout ratio（％） 26.5% 65.4% ー ー US$ 109.90 111.00 ー ー Exchange rates (Yen) （*9） CAN$ 87.69 91.00 ー ー SG$ 81.77 82.00 ー ー

*1: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.

*2: The balance of debt includes commercial paper but excludes the balance of lease obligations.

*3: Balance of debt:Net(excluding lease liabilities) ／Equity attributable to owners of parent

*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization

(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants） *5: Balance of debt:Net (excluding lease liabilities)／EBITDA

*6: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Equity attributable to owners of parent

*7: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Average number of shares during the period

*8: Dividend／Equity attributable to owners of parent(Average)

*9: Revenues and expenses are translated into Japanese yen at the average exchange rate for the fiscal year.