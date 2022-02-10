Sapporo : Supplementary Information(766.5KB)
Year ended December 31, 2021
Consolidated Earnings Report - Supplementary Information
Consolidated Results (Year ended December 31, 2021)
Consolidated Financial Highlights
Major Sales and Sales Volume Data
Condensed Consolidated Results Consolidated Statements of Income Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Consolidated Statements of Income : Breakdown of Key Changes
Segment information
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Consolidated Forecasts (Year ending December 31, 2022)
Full-YearConsolidated Business Results estimate
Full-YearConsolidated Statement of Income: Breakdown of Key Changes
Full-YearConsolidated Segment information
February 2022
1. Financial Highlights
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(billions of yen, except percentages, ratios, per-share data, and exchange rates)
Year ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Change(%)
2020
2021
Revenue
434.7
437.2
2.4
0.6%
（ref.）Excluding liquor tax
328.6
331.2
2.6
0.8%
Revenue growth rate
(11.6%)
0.6%
ー
ー
（ref.）Excluding liquor tax
(11.5%)
0.8%
ー
ー
Overseas revenue
65.5
74.5
9.0
13.7%
Overseas revenue growth rate
(8.0%)
13.7%
ー
ー
Core operating profit（*1）
4.3
8.1
3.9
91.1%
Core operating margin
1.0%
1.9%
ー
ー
Operating profit
(15.9)
22.0
38.0
ー
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(16.1)
12.3
28.4
ー
Total assets
616.3
594.6
(21.8)
(3.5%)
Total equity
149.6
163.3
13.8
9.2%
Balance of debt :Net （*2）
221.5
180.7
(40.8)
(18.4%)
Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3）
1.5
1.1
ー
ー
Depreciation and amortization
23.1
20.5
(2.6)
(11.2%)
EBITDA（*4）
27.4
28.6
1.3
4.7%
EBITDA interest-bearing debt ratio(times) （*5)
8.1
6.3
ー
ー
Capital expenditure
Cash basis
16.1
21.2
5.1
131.9%
ＲＯＥ（％） （*6)
(9.9%)
7.9%
ー
ー
ＥＰＳ（yen sen）（*7)
(206.31)
158.30
ー
ー
ＤＯＥ（％） （*8)
2.0%
2.1%
ー
ー
Payout ratio（％）
ー
26.5%
ー
ー
US$
106.77
109.90
ー
ー
Exchange rates (Yen) （*9）
CAN$
79.66
87.69
ー
ー
SG$
77.43
81.77
ー
ー
Year ended
Year ending
December 31, 2022
Change
Change(%)
December 31, 2021
(Forecast)
Revenue
437.2
478.7
41.5
9.5%
（ref.）Excluding liquor tax
331.2
357.9
26.7
8.1%
Revenue growth rate
0.6%
9.5%
ー
ー
（ref.）Excluding liquor tax
0.8%
8.1%
ー
ー
Overseas revenue
74.5
83.4
9.0
12.0%
Overseas revenue growth rate
13.7%
12.0%
ー
ー
Core operating profit（*1）
8.1
10.0
1.9
23.2%
Core operating margin
1.9%
2.1%
ー
ー
Operating profit
22.0
7.3
(14.7)
(66.9%)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
12.3
5.0
(7.3)
(59.1%)
Total assets
594.6
Total equity
163.3
Balance of debt :Net （*2）
180.7
194.1
13.4
7.4%
Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3）
1.1
1.2
ー
ー
Depreciation and amortization
20.5
21.6
1.1
5.2%
EBITDA（*4）
28.6
31.6
2.9
10.3%
EBITDA interest-bearing debt ratio(times) （*5)
6.3
6.1
ー
ー
Capital expenditure
Cash basis
21.2
36.3
15.1
71.0%
ＲＯＥ（％） （*6)
7.9%
3.1%
ー
ー
ＥＰＳ（yen sen）（*7)
158.30
64.19
ー
ー
ＤＯＥ（％） （*8)
2.1%
2.0%
ー
ー
Payout ratio（％）
26.5%
65.4%
ー
ー
US$
109.90
111.00
ー
ー
Exchange rates (Yen) （*9）
CAN$
87.69
91.00
ー
ー
SG$
81.77
82.00
ー
ー
*1: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.
*2: The balance of debt includes commercial paper but excludes the balance of lease obligations.
*3: Balance of debt:Net(excluding lease liabilities) ／Equity attributable to owners of parent
*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization
(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants） *5: Balance of debt:Net (excluding lease liabilities)／EBITDA
*6: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Equity attributable to owners of parent
*7: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Average number of shares during the period
*8: Dividend／Equity attributable to owners of parent(Average)
*9: Revenues and expenses are translated into Japanese yen at the average exchange rate for the fiscal year.
2. Major Sales and Sales Volume
Sales Volume:Beer (Japan)
(10,000 cases)
YoY
YoY
Full-year
YoY
YoY
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
estimate for
Change
Change(%)
Change
Change(%)
fiscal 2022
Sapporo Draft Beer Black Label (total)
1,335
1,249
(86)
(6.5%)
1,590
341
27.3%
YEBISU (total)
705
685
(20)
(2.8%)
787
102
14.8%
1 Beer (total)
2,473
2,441
(32)
(1.3%)
2,853
412
16.9%
2 Happoshu (total)
176
165
(10)
(5.8%)
149
(17)
(10.3%)
3 New genre beer products (total)
1,346
1,214
(132)
(9.8%)
1,208
(6)
(0.5%)
Beer, happoshu, and new genre （total 1+2+3）
3,995
3,820
(174)
(4.4%)
4,209
389
10.2%
RTD(*1)
811
1,186
375
46.2%
1,497
311
26.2%
Non-alcoholic beer and low alcohol beer taste beverage
57
72
15
25.4%
92
20
27.6%
*1: RTD 1 case = 250 ml x 24 bottles
Sales Volume:Beer (International)
(10,000 cases)
YoY
YoY
Full-year
YoY
YoY
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
estimate for
Change
Change(%)
Change
Change(%)
fiscal 2022
Overseas brand (SLEEMAN, Anchor, etc.)
1,359
1,330
(29)
(2.1%)
1,380
49
3.7%
Sapporo brand
296
378
82
27.7%
426
48
12.6%
North America
1,656
1,709
53
3.2%
1,806
97
5.7%
Sapporo brand
168
190
23
13.6%
247
56
29.4%
Other areas
168
190
23
13.6%
247
56
29.4%
Total
1,823
1,899
76
4.2%
2,052
153
8.1%
Sales:Beer (Japan) *including liquor tax
(billions of yen)
YoY
YoY
Full-year
YoY
YoY
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
estimate for
Change
Change(%)
Change
Change(%)
fiscal 2022
Beer
137.2
131.8
(5.5)
(4.0%)
152.9
21.2
16.1%
Happoshu
6.8
6.4
(0.4)
(5.9%)
5.7
(0.7)
(10.2%)
New genre
45.5
44.6
(0.9)
(1.9%)
44.4
(0.2)
(0.4%)
Subtotal
189.5
182.8
(6.7)
(3.5%)
203.1
20.3
11.1%
Rebate subtracted from sales(*2)
(11.0)
(10.5)
0.5
ー
ー
ー
ー
Total
178.5
172.3
(6.2)
(3.5%)
ー
ー
ー
*2:Full year estimate for rebate subtracted from sales in not disclosed.
Sales:Alcoholic Beverage (Japan)
Full-year
YoY
YoY
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
YoY
YoY
estimate for
Change
Change(%)
Change
Change(%)
fiscal 2022
Domestic wines
3.6
3.3
(0.3)
(9.2%)
3.6
0.4
11.2%
Imported wines
6.8
6.5
(0.3)
(4.6%)
7.3
0.8
11.8%
Wine (total)
10.4
9.8
(0.6)
(6.2%)
10.9
1.1
11.6%
Spirits and Shochu (total)
22.8
24.2
1.4
6.1%
26.2
2.0
8.4%
Subtotal
33.2
34.0
0.8
2.3%
37.1
3.2
9.3%
Rebate subtracted from sales(*3)
(6.2)
(6.1)
0.1
ー
ー
ー
ー
Total
27.0
27.9
0.9
3.2%
ー
ー
ー
*3:Full year estimate for rebate subtracted from sales in not disclosed.
Sales:Food & Soft Drinks (Japan) *4
(billions of yen)
YoY
YoY
Full-year
YoY
YoY
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
estimate for
Change
Change(%)
Change
Change(%)
fiscal 2022
Soft Drinks
62.5
62.7
0.2
0.2%
63.5
0.8
1.2%
Food（Lemon・Soups・Plant milk）
32.8
33.1
0.4
1.1%
35.9
2.7
8.2%
*4:Only domestic sales(Before Rebate subtracted from sales)
3. Consolidated Results ( Year ended December 31, 2021)
Consolidated Statements of Income
Year ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Change(%)
2020
2021
Alcoholic Beverages（*1）（*2）
285.4
289.7
4.3
1.5%
Japanese
227.9
228.6
0.7
0.3%
Overseas
46.2
53.4
7.2
15.7%
Restaurants
11.3
7.6
(3.7)
(32.5%)
Food & Soft Drinks
125.9
125.5
(0.4)
(0.3%)
Real Estate
23.3
21.9
(1.4)
(6.0%)
Other（*1）
0.2
0.2
(0.0)
(3.5%)
Revenue
434.7
437.2
2.4
0.6%
Alcoholic Beverages（*1）（*2）
2.4
5.4
3.1
129.7%
Japanese
6.7
7.9
1.3
18.9%
Overseas
0.5
1.7
1.3
270.2%
Restaurants
(5.0)
(4.2)
0.8
ー
Food & Soft Drinks
(2.6)
0.7
3.3
ー
Real Estate
10.9
8.2
(2.6)
(24.2%)
Other・General corporate and
(6.3)
(6.2)
0.1
ー
intercompany eliminations（*1）
Core operating profit（*3）
4.3
8.1
3.9
91.1%
Other operating income
3.7
28.5
24.8
678.2%
Other operating expense
23.9
14.6
(9.3)
(38.9%)
Operating profit
(15.9)
22.0
38.0
ー
Financial income (expense)
(3.4)
(0.9)
2.6
ー
Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates
0.0
0.0
0.0
168.8%
Profit before tax
(19.4)
21.2
40.5
ー
Income taxes
(2.8)
8.9
11.7
ー
Profit (loss)
(16.6)
12.3
28.9
ー
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
(0.5)
(0.1)
0.5
ー
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(16.1)
12.3
28.4
ー
（ref.）
ＥＢＩＴＤＡ
（*4）
27.4
28.6
1.3
4.7%
*1: Effective from the fiscal year 2020, the logistics businesses were listed under "Alcoholic Beverages".
*2:The Vietnam and Europe businesses which were previously listed under "Japan & Asia business", but has been classified under "Overseas business" in 2021.
With the change of the classification, the name of "Japan & Asia business" changed to "Japanese business".
To enable year-on-year comparisons, figures for the previous fiscal year have been adjusted to reflect the new reportable segments.
*3: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.
*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization
(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants）
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(billions of yen)
Year ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Change(%)
2020
2021
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4.5
(1.3)
(5.8)
ー
Cash flows from operating activities
16.5
30.3
13.8
84.1%
Profit before tax
(19.4)
21.2
40.5
ー
Depreciation and amortization
26.2
22.7
(3.5)
(13.5%)
Income tax payment (refundment)
(5.8)
0.1
5.9
ー
Cash flows from investing activities
(16.0)
20.7
36.7
ー
Purchase(Proceeds from sales ) of property,
(9.8)
(10.5)
(0.7)
ー
plant and equipment
Purchase(Proceeds from sales ) of
(2.0)
32.3
34.3
ー
Investment property
Free Cash flows
0.5
51.0
50.6
10,851.6%
Cash flows from financial activities
4.1
(53.1)
(57.2)
ー
Change in financial liabilities
13.9
(43.7)
(57.6)
ー
Dividend paid
(3.3)
(3.3)
0.0
ー
Repayments of lease liabilities
(6.5)
(6.1)
0.4
ー
Cash and cash equivalents
15.2
19.7
4.5
29.7%
(beginning of the period)
Cash and cash equivalents
19.7
17.4
(2.4)
(12.0%)
(end of the period)
4. Consolidated Results (Year ended December 31, 2021 )
Breakdown of key income Changes(Year-on-year)
（１）Alcoholic Beverages
Change factor
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Change
Details
Beer increase (decrease) in volume
(3.2)
Beer (0.9)
Happoshu
(0.2)
New genre
(2.1)
Beer product mix
0.4
Including composition difference between container
Manufacturing cost ,other
0.9
RTD・Wine・Spirits・Shochu, other
1.8
Including Non-alcoholic
Advertising and promotion expenses（*1）
(0.6)
Personnel expenses, Facilities costs ,other
1.1
Domestic subsidiary,consolidation adjusting, other
0.9
Alcoholic Beverages in Japanese
6.7
7.9
1.3
Alcoholic Beverages in Overseas
0.5
1.7
1.3
Restaurants
(5.0)
(4.2)
0.8
Segment adjustment
0.3
-
(0.3)
Alcoholic Beverages(Core operating profit)
2.4
5.4
3.1
（*1）Advertising and promotion expenses(2021) 19.9billions of yen
（２）Food & Soft Drinks
(billions of yen)
Change factor
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Change
Details
Increase (decrease) in volume
0.2
Including product mix
Manufacturing cost ,other
(1.3)
Logistics costs
(0.4)
Advertising and promotion expenses
0.8
Personnel expenses, Facilities costs ,other
3.4
Domestic subsidiary,consolidation adjusting, other
0.1
Japanese Food & Soft Drinks
2.8
Overseas Soft Drinks/ Domestic coffee shop chain
0.6
Overseas+0.3・Domestic others+0.3
Food & Soft Drinks(Core operating profit)
(2.6)
0.7
3.3
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.