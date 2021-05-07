Sapporo : Consolidated First Quarter Earnings Report ： Supplementary Information

(billions of yen, except percentages, ratios, per-share data, and exchange rates)
Three months
Three months
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
Change
Change(%)
2020
2021
Revenue
99.8
89.9
(9.9)
(9.9%)
（ref.）Excluding liquor tax
77.1
68.5
(8.6)
(11.2%)
Revenue growth rate
(1.1%)
(9.9%)
ー
ー
（ref.）Excluding liquor tax
(0.3%)
(11.2%)
ー
ー
Overseas revenue
15.2
14.3
(1.0)
(6.3%)
Overseas revenue growth rate
(5.8%)
(6.3%)
ー
ー
Core operating profit（*1）
(6.2)
(6.9)
(0.7)
ー
Core operating margin
(6.2%)
(7.6%)
ー
ー
Operating profit
(6.1)
(6.2)
(0.1)
ー
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(4.6)
(5.2)
(0.6)
ー
Total assets
609.1
602.4
(6.7)
(1.1%)
Total equity
152.7
145.6
(7.0)
(4.6%)
Balance of debt :Net （*2）
213.1
228.5
15.4
7.2%
Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3）
1.4
1.6
ー
ー
Depreciation and amortization
6.1
5.2
(0.9)
(15.2%)
EBITDA（*4）
(0.1)
(1.7)
(1.6)
ー
Exchange rates (Yen) （*9）
US$
108.91
106.09
ー
ー
CAN$
81.09
83.80
ー
ー
SG$
78.63
79.62
ー
ー
Year ended
Year ending
December 31, 2021
Change
Change(%)
December 31, 2020
(Forecast)
Revenue
434.7
468.2
33.5
7.7%
（ref.）Excluding liquor tax
328.6
354.1
25.5
7.8%
Revenue growth rate
(11.6%)
7.7%
ー
ー
（ref.）Excluding liquor tax
(11.5%)
7.8%
ー
ー
Overseas revenue
65.5
72.7
7.2
11.0%
Overseas revenue growth rate
(8.0%)
11.0%
ー
ー
Core operating profit（*1）
4.3
9.0
4.7
111.2%
Core operating margin
1.0%
1.9%
ー
ー
Operating profit
(15.9)
18.0
33.9
ー
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(16.1)
12.0
28.1
ー
Total assets
616.3
Total equity
149.6
Balance of debt :Net （*2）
221.5
215.2
(6.3)
(2.9%)
Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3）
1.5
1.4
ー
ー
Depreciation and amortization
23.1
20.4
(2.7)
(11.6%)
EBITDA（*4）
27.4
29.4
2.0
7.5%
EBITDA interest-bearing debt ratio(times) （*5)
8.1
7.3
ー
ー
Capital expenditure
Cash basis
16.1
33.4
17.3
107.3%
ＲＯＥ（％） （*6)
(9.9%)
7.8%
ー
ー
ＥＰＳ（yen sen）（*7)
(206.31)
154.05
ー
ー
ＤＯＥ（％） （*8)
2.0%
2.1%
ー
ー
Payout ratio（％）
ー
27.3%
ー
ー
Exchange rates (Yen) （*9）
US$
106.77
104.00
ー
ー
CAN$
79.66
77.00
ー
ー
SG$
77.43
76.00
ー
ー
*1: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.
*2: The balance of debt includes commercial paper but excludes the balance of lease obligations.
*3: Balance of debt:Net(excluding lease liabilities) ／Equity attributable to owners of parent
*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization
(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants） *5: Balance of debt:Net (excluding lease liabilities)／EBITDA
*6: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Equity attributable to owners of parent
*7: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Average number of shares during the period
*8: Dividend／Equity attributable to owners of parent(Average)
*9: Revenues and expenses are translated into Japanese yen at the average exchange rate for the fiscal year.
1
2. Major Sales and Sales Volume
Sales Volume:Beer (Japan) *1
(10,000 cases)
Jan. 1 -
Jan. 1 -
YoY
YoY
Mar.31, 2020
Mar.31, 2021
Change
Change(%)
Sapporo Draft Beer Black Label (total)
ー
ー
ー
(22.0%)
YEBISU (total)
ー
ー
ー
(3.5%)
1
Beer (total)
ー
ー
ー
(11.4%)
2 Happoshu (total)
ー
ー
ー
(5.3%)
3 New genre beer products (total)
ー
ー
ー
(11.2%)
Beer, happoshu, and new genre （total 1+2+3）
ー
ー
ー
(11.1%)
RTD(*2)
174
260
86
49.5%
Non-alcoholic beer taste beverage
11
11
0
0.0%
*1:Following the agreement of the Brewers Association of Japan, there is no disclosure of the sales volume for the first quarter. The sales volume for the first half and end of the fiscal year shall be disclosed.
*2: RTD 1 case = 250 ml x 24 bottles
Sales Volume:Beer (International)
(10,000 cases)
Jan. 1 -
Jan. 1 -
YoY
YoY
Mar.31, 2020
Mar.31, 2021
Change
Change(%)
Overseas brand (SLEEMAN, Anchor, etc.)
277
277
(0)
(0.1%)
Sapporo brand
87
64
(23)
(26.4%)
North America
364
340
(23)
(6.4%)
Sapporo brand
34
41
6
17.7%
Other areas
34
41
6
17.7%
Total
398
381
(17)
(4.3%)
Sales:Beer (Japan) *including liquor tax
(billions of yen)
Jan. 1 -
Jan. 1 -
YoY
YoY
Mar.31, 2020
Mar.31, 2021
Change
Change(%)
Beer
27.5
23.4
(4.1)
(14.8%)
Happoshu
1.4
1.4
(0.1)
(3.9%)
New genre
10.9
10.8
(0.1)
(1.3%)
Subtotal
39.8
35.6
(4.3)
(10.7%)
Rebate subtracted from sales
(2.4)
(2.5)
(0.1)
ー
Total
37.5
33.1
(4.4)
(11.7%)
Sales:Alcoholic Beverage (Japan)
(billions of yen)
Jan. 1 -
Jan. 1 -
YoY
YoY
Mar.31, 2020
Mar.31, 2021
Change
Change(%)
Domestic wines
0.9
0.8
(0.1)
(9.4%)
Imported wines
1.5
1.3
(0.2)
(14.7%)
Wine (total)
2.4
2.1
(0.3)
(12.8%)
Spirits and Shochu (total)
4.9
5.0
0.1
1.8%
Subtotal
7.3
7.1
(0.2)
(3.0%)
Rebate subtracted from sales
(1.4)
(1.4)
(0.1)
ー
Total
6.0
5.7
(0.3)
(5.1%)
Sales:Food & Soft Drinks (Japan) *3
(billions of yen)
Jan. 1 -
Jan. 1 -
YoY
YoY
Mar.31, 2020
Mar.31, 2021
Change
Change(%)
Soft Drinks
13.7
12.6
(1.1)
(7.7%)
Food（Lemon・Soups・Plant milk）
7.1
7.5
0.4
4.9%
*3:Only domestic sales
2
3.Consolidated Results (Three months ended March 31, 2021)
Consolidated Statements of Income
(billions of yen)
Three months
Three months
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
Change
Change(%)
2020
2021
Alcoholic Beverages（*1）（*2）
63.4
56.6
(6.7)
(10.6%)
Japanese
48.6
44.7
(3.9)
(8.0%)
Overseas
10.3
10.2
(0.1)
(1.0%)
Restaurants
4.5
1.8
(2.7)
(60.4%)
Food & Soft Drinks
30.3
27.6
(2.8)
(9.1%)
Real Estate
6.1
5.6
(0.4)
(7.2%)
Other（*1）
0.0
0.0
0.0
14.0%
Revenue
99.8
89.9
(9.9)
(9.9%)
Alcoholic Beverages（*1）（*2）
(4.6)
(5.0)
(0.4)
ー
Japanese
(2.9)
(3.0)
(0.1)
ー
Overseas
(0.6)
(0.3)
0.3
ー
Restaurants
(1.2)
(1.7)
(0.5)
ー
Food & Soft Drinks
(1.4)
(1.1)
0.3
ー
Real Estate
1.2
0.7
(0.5)
(40.0%)
Other・General corporate and
(1.4)
(1.5)
(0.1)
ー
intercompany eliminations（*1）
Core operating profit（*3）
(6.2)
(6.9)
(0.7)
ー
Other operating income
0.4
1.3
0.9
265.9%
Other operating expense
0.2
0.6
0.4
156.6%
Operating profit
(6.1)
(6.2)
(0.1)
ー
Financial income (expense)
(0.2)
(0.1)
0.2
ー
Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates
0.0
0.0
0.0
79.5%
Profit before tax
(6.3)
(6.2)
0.1
ー
Income taxes
(1.6)
(1.0)
0.6
ー
Profit (loss)
(4.7)
(5.2)
(0.5)
ー
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
(0.1)
(0.0)
0.0
ー
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(4.6)
(5.2)
(0.6)
ー
（ref.）
ＥＢＩＴＤＡ
（*4）
(0.1)
(1.7)
(1.6)
ー
*1: Effective from the fiscal year 2020, the logistics businesses were listed under "Alcoholic Beverages".
*2:The Vietnam and Europe businesses which were previously listed under "Japan & Asia business", but has been classified under "Overseas business" in 2021. With the change of the classification, the name of "Japan & Asia business" changed to "Japanese business".
To enable year-on-year comparisons, figures for the previous fiscal year have been adjusted to reflect the new reportable segments. *3: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.
*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization
(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants）
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(billions of yen)
Three months
Three months
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
Change
Change(%)
2020
2021
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
14.1
(0.6)
(14.8)
ー
Cash flows from operating activities
11.2
2.1
(9.1)
(81.4%)
Profit before tax
(6.3)
(6.2)
0.1
ー
Depreciation and amortization
6.8
5.7
(1.1)
(16.2%)
Income tax payment
(2.4)
(5.3)
(2.9)
ー
Cash flows from investing activities
(7.1)
(5.4)
1.6
ー
Purchase(Proceeds from sales ) of property,
(3.0)
(1.0)
2.0
ー
plant and equipment
Purchase(Proceeds from sales ) of
(2.7)
(3.1)
(0.4)
ー
Investment property
Free Cash flows
4.2
(3.3)
(7.5)
ー
Cash flows from financial activities
10.2
1.3
(8.8)
(86.8%)
Change in financial liabilities
14.9
6.0
(8.9)
(59.7%)
Dividend paid
(3.1)
(3.1)
(0.0)
ー
Repayments of lease liabilities
(1.7)
(1.5)
0.1
ー
Cash and cash equivalents
15.2
19.7
4.5
29.7%
(beginning of the period)
Cash and cash equivalents
29.4
19.1
(10.3)
(34.9%)
(end of the period)
3
4.Consolidated Results (Three months ended March 31, 2021)
Breakdown of key income Changes(Year-on-year)
（１）Alcoholic Beverages
(billions of yen)
Change factor
Jan. 1 -
Jan. 1 -
Change
Details
Mar.31, 2020
Mar.31, 2021
Beer increase (decrease) in volume
(1.9)
Beer (1.2)
Happoshu
(0.0)
New genre
(0.6)
Beer product mix
0.2
Including composition difference between container
Manufacturing cost ,other
0.1
Wine・Spirits・Shochu
(0.1)
Others
0.1
Including Non-alcoholic & RTD
Marginal profit
(1.7)
Advertising and promotion expenses（*1）
0.6
Personnel expenses, Facilities costs ,other
0.8
Fixed costs and other
1.3
Domestic subsidiary,consolidation adjusting, other
0.2
Alcoholic Beverages in Japanese
(2.9)
(3.0)
(0.1)
Alcoholic Beverages in Overseas
(0.6)
(0.3)
0.3
Restaurants
(1.2)
(1.7)
(0.5)
Segment adjustment
0.1
-
(0.1)
Alcoholic Beverages(Core operating profit)
(4.6)
(5.0)
(0.4)
（*1）Advertising and promotion expenses(2021) 6.1billions of yen
（２）Food & Soft Drinks
(billions of yen)
Change factor
Jan. 1 -
Jan. 1 -
Change
Details
Mar.31, 2020
Mar.31, 2021
Increase (decrease) in volume
(0.4)
Manufacturing cost ,other
(0.1)
Logistics costs
(0.0)
Marginal profit
(0.6)
Advertising and promotion expenses
0.3
Personnel expenses, Facilities costs ,other
0.8
Fixed costs and other
1.1
Domestic subsidiary,consolidation adjusting, other
(0.1)
Japanese Food & Soft Drinks
0.4
Overseas Soft Drinks/ Domestic coffee shop chain
(0.1)
Overseas+0.1・Domestic others(0.2)
Food & Soft Drinks(Core operating profit)
(1.4)
(1.1)
0.3
4
