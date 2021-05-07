Sapporo : Consolidated First Quarter Earnings Report ： Supplementary Information

(billions of yen, except percentages, ratios, per-share data, and exchange rates)

Three months Three months ended March 31, ended March 31, Change Change(%) 2020 2021 Revenue 99.8 89.9 (9.9) (9.9%) （ref.）Excluding liquor tax 77.1 68.5 (8.6) (11.2%) Revenue growth rate (1.1%) (9.9%) ー ー （ref.）Excluding liquor tax (0.3%) (11.2%) ー ー Overseas revenue 15.2 14.3 (1.0) (6.3%) Overseas revenue growth rate (5.8%) (6.3%) ー ー Core operating profit（*1） (6.2) (6.9) (0.7) ー Core operating margin (6.2%) (7.6%) ー ー Operating profit (6.1) (6.2) (0.1) ー Profit attributable to owners of parent (4.6) (5.2) (0.6) ー Total assets 609.1 602.4 (6.7) (1.1%) Total equity 152.7 145.6 (7.0) (4.6%) Balance of debt :Net （*2） 213.1 228.5 15.4 7.2% Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3） 1.4 1.6 ー ー Depreciation and amortization 6.1 5.2 (0.9) (15.2%) EBITDA（*4） (0.1) (1.7) (1.6) ー Exchange rates (Yen) （*9） US$ 108.91 106.09 ー ー CAN$ 81.09 83.80 ー ー SG$ 78.63 79.62 ー ー Year ended Year ending December 31, 2021 Change Change(%) December 31, 2020 (Forecast) Revenue 434.7 468.2 33.5 7.7% （ref.）Excluding liquor tax 328.6 354.1 25.5 7.8% Revenue growth rate (11.6%) 7.7% ー ー （ref.）Excluding liquor tax (11.5%) 7.8% ー ー Overseas revenue 65.5 72.7 7.2 11.0% Overseas revenue growth rate (8.0%) 11.0% ー ー Core operating profit（*1） 4.3 9.0 4.7 111.2% Core operating margin 1.0% 1.9% ー ー Operating profit (15.9) 18.0 33.9 ー Profit attributable to owners of parent (16.1) 12.0 28.1 ー Total assets 616.3 Total equity 149.6 Balance of debt :Net （*2） 221.5 215.2 (6.3) (2.9%) Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3） 1.5 1.4 ー ー Depreciation and amortization 23.1 20.4 (2.7) (11.6%) EBITDA（*4） 27.4 29.4 2.0 7.5% EBITDA interest-bearing debt ratio(times) （*5) 8.1 7.3 ー ー Capital expenditure Cash basis 16.1 33.4 17.3 107.3% ＲＯＥ（％） （*6) (9.9%) 7.8% ー ー ＥＰＳ（yen sen）（*7) (206.31) 154.05 ー ー ＤＯＥ（％） （*8) 2.0% 2.1% ー ー Payout ratio（％） ー 27.3% ー ー Exchange rates (Yen) （*9） US$ 106.77 104.00 ー ー CAN$ 79.66 77.00 ー ー SG$ 77.43 76.00 ー ー

*1: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.

*2: The balance of debt includes commercial paper but excludes the balance of lease obligations.

*3: Balance of debt:Net(excluding lease liabilities) ／Equity attributable to owners of parent

*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization

(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants） *5: Balance of debt:Net (excluding lease liabilities)／EBITDA

*6: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Equity attributable to owners of parent

*7: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Average number of shares during the period

*8: Dividend／Equity attributable to owners of parent(Average)

*9: Revenues and expenses are translated into Japanese yen at the average exchange rate for the fiscal year.