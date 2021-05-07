Log in
Sapporo : Consolidated First Quarter Earnings Report ： Supplementary Information

05/07/2021 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Three Months ended March 31, 2021

Consolidated First Quarter Earnings Report - Supplementary Information

Consolidated Results (Three months ended March 31, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Financial Highlights
  2. Major Sales and Sales Volume Data
  3. Condensed Consolidated Results Consolidated Statements of Income Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  4. Consolidated Statements of Income : Breakdown of Key Changes
  5. Segment information
  6. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Consolidated Forecasts (Year ending December 31, 2021)

  1. Full-YearConsolidated Business Results estimate
  2. Full-YearConsolidated Statement of Income: Breakdown of Key Changes
  3. Full-YearConsolidated Segment information

May 2021

Securities Code: 2501

URL https://www.sapporoholdings.jp/en/

1. Financial Highlights

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(billions of yen, except percentages, ratios, per-share data, and exchange rates)

Three months

Three months

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

Change

Change(%)

2020

2021

Revenue

99.8

89.9

(9.9)

(9.9%)

（ref.）Excluding liquor tax

77.1

68.5

(8.6)

(11.2%)

Revenue growth rate

(1.1%)

(9.9%)

（ref.）Excluding liquor tax

(0.3%)

(11.2%)

Overseas revenue

15.2

14.3

(1.0)

(6.3%)

Overseas revenue growth rate

(5.8%)

(6.3%)

Core operating profit（*1）

(6.2)

(6.9)

(0.7)

Core operating margin

(6.2%)

(7.6%)

Operating profit

(6.1)

(6.2)

(0.1)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(4.6)

(5.2)

(0.6)

Total assets

609.1

602.4

(6.7)

(1.1%)

Total equity

152.7

145.6

(7.0)

(4.6%)

Balance of debt :Net （*2）

213.1

228.5

15.4

7.2%

Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3）

1.4

1.6

Depreciation and amortization

6.1

5.2

(0.9)

(15.2%)

EBITDA（*4）

(0.1)

(1.7)

(1.6)

Exchange rates (Yen) （*9）

US$

108.91

106.09

CAN$

81.09

83.80

SG$

78.63

79.62

Year ended

Year ending

December 31, 2021

Change

Change(%)

December 31, 2020

(Forecast)

Revenue

434.7

468.2

33.5

7.7%

（ref.）Excluding liquor tax

328.6

354.1

25.5

7.8%

Revenue growth rate

(11.6%)

7.7%

（ref.）Excluding liquor tax

(11.5%)

7.8%

Overseas revenue

65.5

72.7

7.2

11.0%

Overseas revenue growth rate

(8.0%)

11.0%

Core operating profit（*1）

4.3

9.0

4.7

111.2%

Core operating margin

1.0%

1.9%

Operating profit

(15.9)

18.0

33.9

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(16.1)

12.0

28.1

Total assets

616.3

Total equity

149.6

Balance of debt :Net （*2）

221.5

215.2

(6.3)

(2.9%)

Debt-to-equity ratio (times) :Net（*3）

1.5

1.4

Depreciation and amortization

23.1

20.4

(2.7)

(11.6%)

EBITDA（*4）

27.4

29.4

2.0

7.5%

EBITDA interest-bearing debt ratio(times) （*5)

8.1

7.3

Capital expenditure

Cash basis

16.1

33.4

17.3

107.3%

ＲＯＥ（％） （*6)

(9.9%)

7.8%

ＥＰＳ（yen sen）（*7)

(206.31)

154.05

ＤＯＥ（％） （*8)

2.0%

2.1%

Payout ratio（％）

27.3%

Exchange rates (Yen) （*9）

US$

106.77

104.00

CAN$

79.66

77.00

SG$

77.43

76.00

*1: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.

*2: The balance of debt includes commercial paper but excludes the balance of lease obligations.

*3: Balance of debt:Net(excluding lease liabilities) ／Equity attributable to owners of parent

*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization

(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants） *5: Balance of debt:Net (excluding lease liabilities)／EBITDA

*6: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Equity attributable to owners of parent

*7: Profit attributable to owners of parent／Average number of shares during the period

*8: Dividend／Equity attributable to owners of parent(Average)

*9: Revenues and expenses are translated into Japanese yen at the average exchange rate for the fiscal year.

1

2. Major Sales and Sales Volume

Sales Volume:Beer (Japan) *1

(10,000 cases)

Jan. 1 -

Jan. 1 -

YoY

YoY

Mar.31, 2020

Mar.31, 2021

Change

Change(%)

Sapporo Draft Beer Black Label (total)

(22.0%)

YEBISU (total)

(3.5%)

1

Beer (total)

(11.4%)

2 Happoshu (total)

(5.3%)

3 New genre beer products (total)

(11.2%)

Beer, happoshu, and new genre （total 1+2+3）

(11.1%)

RTD(*2)

174

260

86

49.5%

Non-alcoholic beer taste beverage

11

11

0

0.0%

*1:Following the agreement of the Brewers Association of Japan, there is no disclosure of the sales volume for the first quarter. The sales volume for the first half and end of the fiscal year shall be disclosed.

*2: RTD 1 case = 250 ml x 24 bottles

Sales Volume:Beer (International)

(10,000 cases)

Jan. 1 -

Jan. 1 -

YoY

YoY

Mar.31, 2020

Mar.31, 2021

Change

Change(%)

Overseas brand (SLEEMAN, Anchor, etc.)

277

277

(0)

(0.1%)

Sapporo brand

87

64

(23)

(26.4%)

North America

364

340

(23)

(6.4%)

Sapporo brand

34

41

6

17.7%

Other areas

34

41

6

17.7%

Total

398

381

(17)

(4.3%)

Sales:Beer (Japan) *including liquor tax

(billions of yen)

Jan. 1 -

Jan. 1 -

YoY

YoY

Mar.31, 2020

Mar.31, 2021

Change

Change(%)

Beer

27.5

23.4

(4.1)

(14.8%)

Happoshu

1.4

1.4

(0.1)

(3.9%)

New genre

10.9

10.8

(0.1)

(1.3%)

Subtotal

39.8

35.6

(4.3)

(10.7%)

Rebate subtracted from sales

(2.4)

(2.5)

(0.1)

Total

37.5

33.1

(4.4)

(11.7%)

Sales:Alcoholic Beverage (Japan)

(billions of yen)

Jan. 1 -

Jan. 1 -

YoY

YoY

Mar.31, 2020

Mar.31, 2021

Change

Change(%)

Domestic wines

0.9

0.8

(0.1)

(9.4%)

Imported wines

1.5

1.3

(0.2)

(14.7%)

Wine (total)

2.4

2.1

(0.3)

(12.8%)

Spirits and Shochu (total)

4.9

5.0

0.1

1.8%

Subtotal

7.3

7.1

(0.2)

(3.0%)

Rebate subtracted from sales

(1.4)

(1.4)

(0.1)

Total

6.0

5.7

(0.3)

(5.1%)

Sales:Food & Soft Drinks (Japan) *3

(billions of yen)

Jan. 1 -

Jan. 1 -

YoY

YoY

Mar.31, 2020

Mar.31, 2021

Change

Change(%)

Soft Drinks

13.7

12.6

(1.1)

(7.7%)

Food（Lemon・Soups・Plant milk）

7.1

7.5

0.4

4.9%

*3:Only domestic sales

2

3. Consolidated Results (Three months ended March 31, 2021)

Consolidated Statements of Income

(billions of yen)

Three months

Three months

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

Change

Change(%)

2020

2021

Alcoholic Beverages（*1）（*2）

63.4

56.6

(6.7)

(10.6%)

Japanese

48.6

44.7

(3.9)

(8.0%)

Overseas

10.3

10.2

(0.1)

(1.0%)

Restaurants

4.5

1.8

(2.7)

(60.4%)

Food & Soft Drinks

30.3

27.6

(2.8)

(9.1%)

Real Estate

6.1

5.6

(0.4)

(7.2%)

Other（*1）

0.0

0.0

0.0

14.0%

Revenue

99.8

89.9

(9.9)

(9.9%)

Alcoholic Beverages（*1）（*2）

(4.6)

(5.0)

(0.4)

Japanese

(2.9)

(3.0)

(0.1)

Overseas

(0.6)

(0.3)

0.3

Restaurants

(1.2)

(1.7)

(0.5)

Food & Soft Drinks

(1.4)

(1.1)

0.3

Real Estate

1.2

0.7

(0.5)

(40.0%)

Other・General corporate and

(1.4)

(1.5)

(0.1)

intercompany eliminations（*1）

Core operating profit（*3）

(6.2)

(6.9)

(0.7)

Other operating income

0.4

1.3

0.9

265.9%

Other operating expense

0.2

0.6

0.4

156.6%

Operating profit

(6.1)

(6.2)

(0.1)

Financial income (expense)

(0.2)

(0.1)

0.2

Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates

0.0

0.0

0.0

79.5%

Profit before tax

(6.3)

(6.2)

0.1

Income taxes

(1.6)

(1.0)

0.6

Profit (loss)

(4.7)

(5.2)

(0.5)

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(0.1)

(0.0)

0.0

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(4.6)

(5.2)

(0.6)

（ref.）

ＥＢＩＴＤＡ

（*4）

(0.1)

(1.7)

(1.6)

*1: Effective from the fiscal year 2020, the logistics businesses were listed under "Alcoholic Beverages".

*2:The Vietnam and Europe businesses which were previously listed under "Japan & Asia business", but has been classified under "Overseas business" in 2021. With the change of the classification, the name of "Japan & Asia business" changed to "Japanese business".

To enable year-on-year comparisons, figures for the previous fiscal year have been adjusted to reflect the new reportable segments. *3: Core operating profit is calculated as Revenue - Cost of sales - SG&A expenses.

*4: EBITDA (IFRS)=Core operating profit + Depreciation and amortization

(excluding depreciation expense on leased assets which is charged on the rent of restaurants）

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(billions of yen)

Three months

Three months

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

Change

Change(%)

2020

2021

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

14.1

(0.6)

(14.8)

Cash flows from operating activities

11.2

2.1

(9.1)

(81.4%)

Profit before tax

(6.3)

(6.2)

0.1

Depreciation and amortization

6.8

5.7

(1.1)

(16.2%)

Income tax payment

(2.4)

(5.3)

(2.9)

Cash flows from investing activities

(7.1)

(5.4)

1.6

Purchase(Proceeds from sales ) of property,

(3.0)

(1.0)

2.0

plant and equipment

Purchase(Proceeds from sales ) of

(2.7)

(3.1)

(0.4)

Investment property

Free Cash flows

4.2

(3.3)

(7.5)

Cash flows from financial activities

10.2

1.3

(8.8)

(86.8%)

Change in financial liabilities

14.9

6.0

(8.9)

(59.7%)

Dividend paid

(3.1)

(3.1)

(0.0)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(1.7)

(1.5)

0.1

Cash and cash equivalents

15.2

19.7

4.5

29.7%

(beginning of the period)

Cash and cash equivalents

29.4

19.1

(10.3)

(34.9%)

(end of the period)

3

4. Consolidated Results (Three months ended March 31, 2021)

Breakdown of key income Changes(Year-on-year)

（１）Alcoholic Beverages

(billions of yen)

Change factor

Jan. 1 -

Jan. 1 -

Change

Details

Mar.31, 2020

Mar.31, 2021

Beer increase (decrease) in volume

(1.9)

Beer (1.2)

Happoshu

(0.0)

New genre

(0.6)

Beer product mix

0.2

Including composition difference between container

Manufacturing cost ,other

0.1

Wine・Spirits・Shochu

(0.1)

Others

0.1

Including Non-alcoholic & RTD

Marginal profit

(1.7)

Advertising and promotion expenses（*1）

0.6

Personnel expenses, Facilities costs ,other

0.8

Fixed costs and other

1.3

Domestic subsidiary,consolidation adjusting, other

0.2

Alcoholic Beverages in Japanese

(2.9)

(3.0)

(0.1)

Alcoholic Beverages in Overseas

(0.6)

(0.3)

0.3

Restaurants

(1.2)

(1.7)

(0.5)

Segment adjustment

0.1

-

(0.1)

Alcoholic Beverages(Core operating profit)

(4.6)

(5.0)

(0.4)

（*1）Advertising and promotion expenses(2021) 6.1billions of yen

（２）Food & Soft Drinks

(billions of yen)

Change factor

Jan. 1 -

Jan. 1 -

Change

Details

Mar.31, 2020

Mar.31, 2021

Increase (decrease) in volume

(0.4)

Manufacturing cost ,other

(0.1)

Logistics costs

(0.0)

Marginal profit

(0.6)

Advertising and promotion expenses

0.3

Personnel expenses, Facilities costs ,other

0.8

Fixed costs and other

1.1

Domestic subsidiary,consolidation adjusting, other

(0.1)

Japanese Food & Soft Drinks

0.4

Overseas Soft Drinks/ Domestic coffee shop chain

(0.1)

Overseas+0.1・Domestic others(0.2)

Food & Soft Drinks(Core operating profit)

(1.4)

(1.1)

0.3

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sapporo Holdings Limited published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:37:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
