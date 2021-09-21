Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Sapura Energy Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPNRG   MYL5218OO002

SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD

(SAPNRG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD : ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF GROUP CFO

09/21/2021 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date: 21.09.2021.

Kuala Lumpur, 21 September 2019

Sapura Energy Berhad today announced that Reza Abdul Rahim will step down from his position as Group Chief Financial Officer effective 1st October 2021, after more than five years in the role. Reza will be leaving Sapura Energy to pursue other opportunities.

"Reza is an integral part of the Sapura Energy growth story," said Sapura Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Anuar Taib. "He helped to build the Group into the global integrated energy services and solutions provider that we are today."

Reza joined Sapura Energy as Senior Vice President of the Offshore Construction and Subsea Services Division in 2012 and was appointed Group CFO in June 2016.

He played a pivotal role in enabling Sapura Energy to gain assets and capabilities in engineering and construction, drilling and exploration and production. He was instrumental in creating several strategic partnerships for the Group, including Sapura Navegação Marítima S.A. and SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn Bhd.

Reza also led efforts to strengthen the Group's financial position, including the previous rights issue and the recent refinancing exercise.

"On behalf of the Group, I would like to thank Reza for his professional leadership and commitment, putting us on better footing to embrace the energy transition," added Datuk Anuar. "We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Andy Chew, who is currently Vice President, Group Controller will transition into the role of Acting Group Chief Financial Officer, following Reza's departure.

Cautionary note: "Sapura Energy", "the group" and "the company" are used for convenience where references are made to Sapura Energy Berhad in general. Similarly, words like "we", "us" and "our" are used to refer to Sapura Energy Berhad in general or to those who work for the company and its subsidiaries, where relevant. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, financial estimates, business strategies, prospects, plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current view with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "may", "will", "would", "could", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "aim", "plan", "forecast" or similar expressions and include all statements that are not historical facts.

Disclaimer

Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD
06:52aSAPURA ENERGY BERHAD : Announces departure of group cfo
PU
08/26CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado Wellhead Platform Contract Award 26 August 2021
AQ
08/03Sapura Energy’s Joint Venture Sells Upstream Assets Off Peninsular Malaysia to Ja..
MT
07/21Sapura Energy Berhad Announces Wins New Contract
CI
07/16SAPURA ENERGY : Annual Report & CG Report - 2021
PU
07/08SAPURA ENERGY : Unit Secures Tug Boat Construction Contract, Shares Down 4%
MT
06/29SAPURA ENERGY : Sustains revenue growth amidst challenges
PU
05/03Sapura Energy Sells Oil Fields to UK-based Company
MT
04/30SAPURA ENERGY : Berhad appoints datuk iain lo and bernard di tullio as directors, datuk an..
PU
04/30Sapura Energy Berhad Appoints Datuk Iain John Lo as Independent and Non Executive Membe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 932 M 1 417 M 1 417 M
Net income 2022 -48,3 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 9 800 M 2 340 M 2 340 M
P/E ratio 2022 -45,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 837 M 438 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Sapura Energy Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 0,12 MYR
Average target price 0,15 MYR
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Anuar bin Taib Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Reza bin Abdul Rahim Group Chief Financial Officer
Shamsul Azhar bin Abbas Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamad Nasri bin Mehat Chief Executive Officer-Operation & Maintenance
Nik Azli Abu Zahar Group Head-Legal, Compliance & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD-8.00%438
WORLEY LIMITED-19.23%3 523
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.13.59%3 487
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 555
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-30.05%2 101
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-0.39%1 831