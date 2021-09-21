SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD : ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF GROUP CFO

Date: 21.09.2021.

Kuala Lumpur, 21 September 2019

Sapura Energy Berhad today announced that Reza Abdul Rahim will step down from his position as Group Chief Financial Officer effective 1st October 2021, after more than five years in the role. Reza will be leaving Sapura Energy to pursue other opportunities.

"Reza is an integral part of the Sapura Energy growth story," said Sapura Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Anuar Taib. "He helped to build the Group into the global integrated energy services and solutions provider that we are today."

Reza joined Sapura Energy as Senior Vice President of the Offshore Construction and Subsea Services Division in 2012 and was appointed Group CFO in June 2016.

He played a pivotal role in enabling Sapura Energy to gain assets and capabilities in engineering and construction, drilling and exploration and production. He was instrumental in creating several strategic partnerships for the Group, including Sapura Navegação Marítima S.A. and SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn Bhd.

Reza also led efforts to strengthen the Group's financial position, including the previous rights issue and the recent refinancing exercise.

"On behalf of the Group, I would like to thank Reza for his professional leadership and commitment, putting us on better footing to embrace the energy transition," added Datuk Anuar. "We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Andy Chew, who is currently Vice President, Group Controller will transition into the role of Acting Group Chief Financial Officer, following Reza's departure.

Cautionary note: "Sapura Energy", "the group" and "the company" are used for convenience where references are made to Sapura Energy Berhad in general. Similarly, words like "we", "us" and "our" are used to refer to Sapura Energy Berhad in general or to those who work for the company and its subsidiaries, where relevant. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, financial estimates, business strategies, prospects, plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current view with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "may", "will", "would", "could", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "aim", "plan", "forecast" or similar expressions and include all statements that are not historical facts.