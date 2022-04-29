Sapura Energy Berhad : APPOINTS DATO' MOHAMMAD AZLAN ABDULLAH AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Date: 29.04.2022.

Kuala Lumpur, 29 April 2022

Sapura Energy Berhad today announced the appointment of Dato' Mohammad Azlan Abdullah as its new chairman, effective 7 May 2022. Dato' Mohammad Azlan succeeds Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas, who is retiring on the same day, upon reaching the age of 70. Dato' Mohammad Azlan, aged 54, was first appointed to the Sapura Energy Board on 1 October 2019 as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director.

Dato' Mohammad Azlan has held the role of Group Chief Executive Officer of Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn. Bhd. (PROLINTAS) Group of Companies since 1 March 2017. Prior to joining PROLINTAS, he was the Chief Executive Officer of The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Berhad.

Dato' Mohammad Azlan holds a Bachelor of Business Degree (Accountancy) from University of Tasmania. He is also a Fellow of the Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) Australia and a Chartered Accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA).

Outgoing Chairman Tan Sri Shamsul is a key leader in the oil and gas industry, having helmed Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) as President and CEO from 2010 to 2015. He was appointed chairman of Sapura Energy in July 2020.

Tan Sri Shamsul said, "As I bid Sapura Energy farewell, I am pleased to note that I am leaving the Group in the capable hands of Dato' Mohammad Azlan, the current board and management team. I am confident that Sapura Energy will be able to emerge from its restructuring exercise as a stronger and more sustainable entity, and I will continue to support the Group in spirit."

Dato' Mohammad Azlan expressed appreciation to Tan Sri Shamsul for his chairmanship of Sapura Energy in the last two years. "Tan Sri Shamsul was a guiding force in the Board during one of the most challenging times for the Group. On behalf of everyone at Sapura Energy, I would like to convey our sincere appreciation to Tan Sri Shamsul for his leadership; and wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement."

