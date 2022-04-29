Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Sapura Energy Berhad
  News
  Summary
    SAPNRG   MYL5218OO002

SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD

(SAPNRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-27
0.0350 MYR    0.00%
Sapura Energy Berhad : APPOINTS DATO' MOHAMMAD AZLAN ABDULLAH AS NEW CHAIRMAN

04/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Date: 29.04.2022.

Kuala Lumpur, 29 April 2022

Sapura Energy Berhad today announced the appointment of Dato' Mohammad Azlan Abdullah as its new chairman, effective 7 May 2022. Dato' Mohammad Azlan succeeds Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas, who is retiring on the same day, upon reaching the age of 70. Dato' Mohammad Azlan, aged 54, was first appointed to the Sapura Energy Board on 1 October 2019 as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director.

Dato' Mohammad Azlan has held the role of Group Chief Executive Officer of Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn. Bhd. (PROLINTAS) Group of Companies since 1 March 2017. Prior to joining PROLINTAS, he was the Chief Executive Officer of The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Berhad.

Dato' Mohammad Azlan holds a Bachelor of Business Degree (Accountancy) from University of Tasmania. He is also a Fellow of the Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) Australia and a Chartered Accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA).

Outgoing Chairman Tan Sri Shamsul is a key leader in the oil and gas industry, having helmed Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) as President and CEO from 2010 to 2015. He was appointed chairman of Sapura Energy in July 2020.

Tan Sri Shamsul said, "As I bid Sapura Energy farewell, I am pleased to note that I am leaving the Group in the capable hands of Dato' Mohammad Azlan, the current board and management team. I am confident that Sapura Energy will be able to emerge from its restructuring exercise as a stronger and more sustainable entity, and I will continue to support the Group in spirit."

Dato' Mohammad Azlan expressed appreciation to Tan Sri Shamsul for his chairmanship of Sapura Energy in the last two years. "Tan Sri Shamsul was a guiding force in the Board during one of the most challenging times for the Group. On behalf of everyone at Sapura Energy, I would like to convey our sincere appreciation to Tan Sri Shamsul for his leadership; and wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement."

Cautionary note: "Sapura Energy", "the group" and "the company" are used for convenience where references are made to Sapura Energy Berhad in general. Similarly, words like "we", "us" and "our" are used to refer to Sapura Energy Berhad in general or to those who work for the company and its subsidiaries, where relevant. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, financial estimates, business strategies, prospects, plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current view with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "may", "will", "would", "could", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "aim", "plan", "forecast" or similar expressions and include all statements that are not historical facts.

Financials
Sales 2022 4 829 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
Net income 2022 -1 982 M -453 M -453 M
Net Debt 2022 11 336 M 2 594 M 2 594 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 559 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Sapura Energy Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,04 MYR
Average target price 0,04 MYR
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Anuar bin Taib Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Seng Heng Chew Chief Financial Officer
Shamsul Azhar bin Abbas Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamad Nasri bin Mehat Head-Hook Up Commissioning Division
Nik Azli Abu Zahar Group Head-Legal, Compliance & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD-30.00%128
WORLEY LIMITED28.88%5 115
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.82.06%3 087
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.193.80%2 545
SUBSEA 7 S.A.27.07%2 511
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-9.48%2 185