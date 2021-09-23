Sapura Energy Berhad : OTHERS

Log in
    SAPNRG   MYL5218OO002

SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD

(SAPNRG)
09/23/2021

09/23/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Pursuant to the Company's announcement dated 14 September 2021 in relation to the application for an extension of time for a period of one month to announce the quarterly financial report for the financial period ended 31 July 2021, which is due for issuance to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") by 30 September 2021 ("Application"), the Company wishes to inform that the Application is unsuccessful via a letter dated 22 September 2021 issued by Bursa Securities to the Company.

This announcement is dated 23 September 2021.

Sapura Energy Berhad published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 5 932 M 1 417 M 1 417 M
Net income 2022 -48,3 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 9 800 M 2 341 M 2 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 -45,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 837 M 438 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,7%
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Anuar bin Taib Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Reza bin Abdul Rahim Group Chief Financial Officer
Shamsul Azhar bin Abbas Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamad Nasri bin Mehat Chief Executive Officer-Operation & Maintenance
Nik Azli Abu Zahar Group Head-Legal, Compliance & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPURA ENERGY BERHAD-8.00%438
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.14.48%3 487
WORLEY LIMITED-15.67%3 470
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 551
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-28.83%2 140
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.3.20%1 881