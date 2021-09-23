Sapura Energy Berhad : OTHERS

Pursuant to the Company's announcement dated 14 September 2021 in relation to the application for an extension of time for a period of one month to announce the quarterly financial report for the financial period ended 31 July 2021, which is due for issuance to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") by 30 September 2021 ("Application"), the Company wishes to inform that the Application is unsuccessful via a letter dated 22 September 2021 issued by Bursa Securities to the Company.

This announcement is dated 23 September 2021.