Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Saputo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   CA8029121057

SAPUTO INC.

(SAP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
34.82 CAD   +0.78%
07:02aReminder - Saputo Inc. : Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
GL
07:01aReminder - Saputo Inc. : Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
AQ
06/08Saputo says earnings rose in fourth quarter, financial year
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REMINDER - Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

06/09/2023 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo will release its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, June 8, 2023. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s results.

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

  • Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12571
    Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the “Investors” section of Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com), under “Calendar of Events”.
  • Conference line: 1-800-757-7641
    Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation
For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22027049).

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


All news about SAPUTO INC.
07:02aReminder - Saputo Inc. : Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
GL
07:01aReminder - Saputo Inc. : Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
AQ
06/08Saputo says earnings rose in fourth quarter, financial year
AQ
06/08Saputo Fiscal Q4 Profit Rises on Higher Sales and Prices; Adjusted Result Tops Expectat..
MT
06/08Saputo Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
06/08Saputo Brief: Citing Focus on Expanding Adjusted EBITDA1 margins, maximizin..
MT
06/08Saputo Brief: "Although the current macro backdrop remains challenging, we ..
MT
06/08Saputo Brief: Q4 Adjusted net earnings Totalled $196 million, up from $108 ..
MT
06/08Saputo Brief: Q4 Revenues amounted to $4.468 billion, up $511 million or 12..
MT
06/08Saputo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAPUTO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 18 720 M 14 018 M 14 018 M
Net income 2024 801 M 600 M 600 M
Net Debt 2024 3 203 M 2 398 M 2 398 M
P/E ratio 2024 18,5x
Yield 2024 2,49%
Capitalization 14 685 M 10 997 M 10 997 M
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
EV / Sales 2025 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 18 600
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart SAPUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Saputo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 34,82 CAD
Average target price 40,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lino A. Saputo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Colizza Vice President-Engineering & Environmental Affairs
Maxime Therrien Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anthony M. Fata Lead Independent Director
Henry E. Demone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPUTO INC.3.07%10 997
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.13%316 980
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.66%99 538
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.34%52 146
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.43%48 545
KRAFT HEINZ-8.65%45 641
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer