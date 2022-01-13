Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Saputo Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SAP   CA8029121057

SAPUTO INC.

(SAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 01/12 04:00:00 pm
28.96 CAD   -2.79%
07:34aSaputo Announces a Change in Its Senior Management Structure
GL
2021SAPUTO INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021DBRS Changes Trends on Saputo to Negative From Stable; Up 0.3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saputo Announces a Change in Its Senior Management Structure

01/13/2022 | 07:34am EST
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (we, Saputo or the Company) (TSX: SAP) announced today a change in its senior management structure with the retirement of Kai Bockmann. Effective immediately, Mr. Bockmann is stepping down as President and Chief Operating Officer and will be leaving the Company on March 4, 2022. Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer (North America), and Leanne Cutts, President and Chief Operating Officer (International and Europe), who reported to Mr. Bockmann, will report to Lino A. Saputo, now serving as Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Kai has contributed to building a strong and diverse leadership team and we thank him for his dedication and involvement over the last 10 years. I wish him and his family well going forward,” said Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Saputo Inc.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia, and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at saputo.com or via FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com

 


Analyst Recommendations on SAPUTO INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 14 677 M 11 749 M 11 749 M
Net income 2022 497 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2022 3 947 M 3 159 M 3 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 12 001 M 9 594 M 9 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends SAPUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,96 CAD
Average target price 36,28 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lino A. Saputo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kai Bockmann President & Chief Operating Officer
Maxime Therrien Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anthony M. Fata Lead Independent Director
Antonio P. Meti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAPUTO INC.1.61%9 594
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.43%366 278
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.60%93 979
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD4.54%56 092
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.90%45 657
DANONE4.07%42 238