Saputo Cheese USA Inc. Recalls Certain Cheese Products Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes
10/01/2022 | 11:22am EDT
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Oct. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (Saputo), is voluntarily recalling certain cheese products in the United States after having been notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates rangingfrom September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022. The products were distributed from August 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022. The affected products were available at supermarkets, wholesale stores, retail stores and restaurants nationwide including Albertsons, Target, Wakefern Stores, Sysco and Shamrock Foods. See listing below.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Saputo is working with impacted customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from the marketplace. Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products identified in the table below with the specified sell by date are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. No other Saputo products are affected by this recall.
This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, consumers with questions may contact Saputo at 1-888-587-2423 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Product Recall Listing The Brand Name, Product, Pack Size, UPC and Sell By Date that appear on packages of the affected products can assist consumers in identifying the recalled products.
Material Number
Brand
Product
Pack Size
UPC
7000360
Metropolitan
Metropolitan Triple Cream Brie
6.5#
90711565005739
7000241
Metropolitan
Metropolitan Triple Cream Brie
8oz
00711565007679
7000199
Maitre D’
Maitre D’ Soft Ripened Double Cream Brie
2.2#
00780487488422
1007121
Black Bear
Black Bear Double Cream Brie Cheese
10 oz
00780487488460
7000251
Black Bear
Black Bear Brie Wheel
6 lb.
00780487488453
7000309
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
8oz
00711565112236
7000310
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese
8oz
00711565112243
7000622
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
14oz
00711565129111
7000783
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
8oz
00711565204993
7000623
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie with Cracked Peppercorns
2.2# Random Weight
90711565129121
7000624
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie with Herbs
2.2# Random Weight
00711565129135
7000626
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc Triple Crème Brie
6.5# Random Weight
00711565129166
7000657
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc Double Crème Brie
8oz
00711565200520
7000621
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc Triple Cream Brie
8oz
00711565129104
7000457
Cobblestreet Market
Cobblestreet Market Gouda Cheese
10 lb.
00822486135447
7000669
Cobblestreet Market
Cobblestreet Market Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
2.2#
00822486179809
7000521
Reny Picot
Reny Picot Brie
7oz
00033421022412
7000819
Block & Barrel
Block & Barrel Brie Cheese Wheel
2.2# Random Weight
00734730570501
7000820
Block & Barrel
Block & Barrel Brie Cheese Wheel
2.2# Random Weight
00078982603281
7001166
Good & Gather
Good & Gather Double Cream Brie Soft Ripened Cheese
8oz
00085239047620
About Saputo Cheese USA Inc.
Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (SCUSA) is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top ten dairy processors in the world. SCUSA produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the Company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the Company’s brand names, as well as under customer brand names.