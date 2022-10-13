Advanced search
    SAP   CA8029121057

SAPUTO INC.

(SAP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-10-13 am EDT
31.24 CAD   -0.70%
Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

10/13/2022 | 10:01am EDT
MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s results.

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the “Investors” section of Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com), under “Calendar of Events”.

  • Conference line (audio only): 1-800-926-6349

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation
For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22020937).

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


