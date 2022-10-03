Advanced search
    SAP   CA8029121057

SAPUTO INC.

(SAP)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:34 2022-10-03 am EDT
31.97 CAD   -2.92%
10:29aTSX off to strong start in final quarter on energy boost
RE
10/01Saputo Cheese USA Inc. Recalls Certain Cheese Products Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes
GL
10/01Saputo Cheese USA Inc. Recalls Certain Cheese Products Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes
GL
TSX off to strong start in final quarter on energy boost

10/03/2022 | 10:29am EDT
Oct 3 (Reuters) -

Gains in energy shares helped Canada's main stock index kick off the final quarter of the year on a positive note as investors looked to overcome their anxiety about a global recession, triggered by aggressive central bank actions to curb inflation.

At 09:52 a.m. ET (13:52 GMT) on Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 249.71 points, or 1.35%, at 18,693.93. The S&P/TSX composite index lost 2% in the past quarter, and is down 11.8% year-to-date.

"With sentiment remaining at bearish extremes, Q4 could bring in unexpected positive surprise for investors," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

"Seasonally, we are entering a very constructive period starting in October that goes into the spring. I believe the glass is half full."

The TSX gained nearly 5% in October last year and nearly 6% in the final quarter a year earlier, as per Refinitiv data.

Boosting the main index, the energy sector climbed 4.8% as crude prices jumped more than $4 a barrel on hopes of output cut by OPEC+. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also added 1.7%. Combined, the energy and materials groups account for 29% of the TSX's weighting.

The financial sector gained 0.5%, while the industrial sector rose 0.6%.

Meanwhile, data showed Canadian manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in August as higher borrowing costs and an uncertain economic outlook weighed.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has increased its benchmark rate by 300 basis points since March to a 14-year high of 3.25% and is expected to remain on a rate-hiking path, with traders pricing in a 59.5% probability of another 50 bps hike later this month to fight inflation.

Saputo Inc fell 4.3%, the most on the TSX, after fell after Scotia Bank downgraded the Canadian dairy firm's stock to sector perform from sector outperform.

On the TSX, 206 issues were higher, while 28 issues declined for a 7.36-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 29.11 million shares traded.

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and five new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were three new 52-week highs and 36 new lows, with total volume of 48.08 million shares. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; editing by Uttaresh.V and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
