Sar Auto Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Sar Auto Products Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 52.01 million compared to INR 31.92 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 53.47 million compared to INR 32.59 million a year ago. Net income was INR 4.24 million compared to INR 5.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.89 compared to INR 1.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.89 compared to INR 1.18 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 89.81 million compared to INR 52.73 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 92.33 million compared to INR 53.99 million a year ago. Net income was INR 7.32 million compared to INR 6.92 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.54 compared to INR 1.45 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.54 compared to INR 1.45 a year ago.