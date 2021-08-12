Sarama Resources : 210812 Issue of Djarkadouogu II Permit Hosting Bondi Deposit

August 12, 2021 SARAMA RESOURCES ISSUED DJARKADOUGOU II PERMIT HOSTING BONDI DEPOSIT VANCOUVER, CANADA. Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has been issued(5) the Exploration Permit for the Djarkadougou II Property ("Djarkadougou II" or the "Property") which covers 169km2 and hosts the high-grade Bondi Deposit and several high-quality exploration targets. The Property forms part of Sarama's 100%-owned Sanutura Project (the "Project") which covers approximately 1,400km² and is located in the prolific Houndé Belt in south-western Burkina Faso (refer Figure 1). The Exploration Permit is valid for an initial term of 3 years and is renewable for a further two 3-year terms, subject to satisfaction of routine conditions regarding execution of work programs and minimum expenditure thresholds. The Bondi Deposit is located within trucking distance of Sarama's 100%-owned Tankoro Deposit (mineral resource of 0.6Moz Au (indicated) and 1.9Moz Au (inferred)(1,4)) and adds a substantial amount of high-grade and free-milling material to the development proposition. Bondi Deposit The Bondi Deposit has a Historical Estimate of mineral resources of 282,000oz @ 2.1g/t Au (measured and indicated) and 150,000oz @ 1.8g/t Au (inferred) (2) at 0.5g/t Au cut off. This Historical Estimate includes a high-grade component (reported at a cut-off grade of 2.0g/t Au) of 186,000oz @ 4.2g/t Au (measured and indicated), which reflects several shoot-controlled,high-grade zones within the lodes. Drill-defined mineralisation currently extends over a 4.1km strike length and mineralised lodes are up to 24m in width and have been intersected to a vertical depth of approximately 320m (refer Figures 2 and 3). A majority of the mineralisation reported is well defined by 25-40m x 25m spaced drilling with approximately 90,000m drilling (reverse circulation and diamond core) having been completed. Metallurgical testwork concluded that the mineralisation is amenable to processing using a standard cyanidation flowsheet, with gold extractions of 97% and 91% being achieved for composite samples of oxide and fresh mineralisation respectively at a conventional grind size of P80 75 micron. The Company is currently in the process of remodelling the Bondi Deposit with a view to incorporating it into an update of the Project's mineral resource estimate and to assist extensional and regional exploration targeting. Djarkadougou II Exploration Potential The Property has seen significantly less exploration and drilling activity outside the main mineralisation at the Bondi Deposit and there remains ample opportunity for new discoveries. The re-interpretation by Sarama of the geology underlying Djarkadougou ll includes the recognition of a major regional shear zone with secondary fault splays within a mixed volcanic and volcano-sedimentary package cut by late intermediate to felsic intrusions. These geologic features accentuate a number of exploration targets with good potential to host gold mineralisation in addition to that previously outlined for the Bondi Deposit.

Reconnaissance drilling undertaken by Sarama targeted three areas including (i) the Zanawa Prospect, a new discovery lying 4km to the north-east of the main part of the Bondi Deposit, (ii) the southern strike extent of the main mineralisation at the Bondi Deposit, and (iii) the Malbus Prospect, a south-east zone representing a distinct splay from the main north-south trending mineralization (refer Sarama news release September 12, 2017). Drill defined mineralisation at the Zanawa Prospect starts at surface and trends north-south over a distance of approximately 1km and remains open along strike and at depth, with several mineralised zones requiring further drilling to be better understood. Intersected mineralisation included significant gold grades with highlights including 22m @ 3.85g/t Au from 5m, 29m @ 1.44g/t Au from 1m, 10m @ 1.24g/t Au from 67m and 5m @ 4.54g/t Au from 15m (refer Figure 4). Drilling has confirmed that mineralisation is associated with a mafic volcanic-intermediate intrusion contact that extends for at least 3km across the north-eastern part of Djarkadougou II and is not dissimilar to mineralisation seen at Endeavour Mining's Golden Hill Project approximately 20km to the north (refer Sarama news release September 20, 2018). Drilling on the southern limits of the main Bondi Deposit mineralisation extended the south-east splay (Malbus Prospect) and identified several high-grade zones which remain open at depth. Shallow intersected mineralisation included significant gold grades and widths including 11m @ 3.08g/t Au from 22m, 10m @ 3.07g/t Au from 7m, 8m @ 4.23 g/t Au from 28m, 4m @ 12.39 g/t Au from 40m and 14m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 29m. One drill fence of note included downhole intersections of 3m @ 4.71g/t Au from 51m plus 3m @ 19.86g/t Au (EOH) from 69m (same hole), 7m @ 2.43g/t Au from 62m and 6m @ 3.46g/t Au from 44m. The high-grade intercepts in this fence are within, and proximal to, a granitoid dyke that cuts mafic volcanic host rocks and further drilling will be carried out to follow-up on these results (refer Sarama news release September 20, 2018). In addition to drilling in the southern limits of Bondi, the southern extension zone of the main Bondi Deposit has been extended at depth with notable downhole intersections including 13m @ 1.50g/t Au from 86m and 6m @ 1.93g/t Au from 134m. Mineralisation is spatially associated with a north-striking, mafic volcanic-volcano-sedimentary contact and proximal to a north-striking fault. This zone warrants further investigation as it is open along strike and at depth (refer Sarama news release September 20, 2018). Looking forward, Sarama will continue its multi-pronged strategy of systematic regional exploration for discovery of new mineralisation and extension of known mineralisation at the Zanawa Prospect, and validation of the large amount of historical data concentrated in the main part of the Bondi Deposit and generated by Orezone Gold Corporation, with a view to generating extensional targets. Corporate Activities Sarama remains fully engaged with leading Australian resources broker, Euroz Hartleys, for its proposed dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Given the progress on the re-issue of key permits in Burkina Faso, the Company has recommenced the ASX listing process which remains well advanced and prerequisite documentation is largely complete. Proceeds raised pursuant to the dual listing on the ASX will primarily be used to expedite an extensive drilling campaign totalling approximately 50,000m at the Sanutura Project. The planned drill programs aim to augment and upgrade the currently defined oxide and free-milling mineral resources, to test high-priority targets identified through previous grassroots exploration that have the potential to significantly impact project growth, and to evaluate early-stage targets. Sarama's CEO, Andrew Dinning, commented: "We are very pleased to have the Djarkadougou II Exploration Permit issued which will now enable us to re-commence work on a number of high-priority targets within the Property. We have commenced an update of the mineral resource for the high-grade and free-milling Bondi Deposit which we anticipate will provide a significant lift in oxide and free milling pit-shell constrained resources for the Project, which already sit at close to 900,000 ounces of gold. With the re-issue of Djarkadougou ll and good progress being made on the permit re-issue process in Burkina Faso, we have taken the decision to recommence the ASX listing process and continue to work with Euroz Hartleys ahead of the planned listing." 2

For further information on the Company's activities, please contact: Andrew Dinning or Paul Schmiede info@saramaresources.com +61 (0) 8 9363 7600 Figure 1 - Location Map of Sarama's 100%-Owned Sanutura Project 3

Figure 2 - Geology Map of Djarkadougou II Property 4

Figure 3 - Cross Section of Bondi Deposit Mineralisation Figure 4 - Cross Section of Zanawa Prospect Mineralisation (1209900mN) 5

