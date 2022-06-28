Sarama Resources : 220629 Appendix_3Y - Andrew Dinning

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Sarama Resources Ltd ARBN 143 964 649 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Andrew Dinning Date of last notice 6 May 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest AD Capital Investment Trust (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances (Mr Dinning is a Director and Beneficiary) giving rise to the relevant interest. 1 24 Date of change 2. 27 June 2022