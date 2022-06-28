Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sarama Resources Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWA   CA8031604074

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD

(SWA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:20 2022-06-28 pm EDT
0.1600 CAD   -3.03%
06/28SARAMA RESOURCES : 220629 Appendix_3Y - Andrew Dinning
PU
06/06SARAMA RESOURCES : Statement of CDIs on Issue - May 2022
PU
05/30SARAMA RESOURCES : Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sarama Resources : 220629 Appendix_3Y - Andrew Dinning

06/28/2022 | 11:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Sarama Resources Ltd

ARBN

143 964 649

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Dinning

Date of last notice

6 May 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

AD Capital Investment Trust

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

(Mr Dinning is a Director and Beneficiary)

giving rise to the relevant interest.

1

24

Date of change

2.

27 June 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of

securities held prior to

A.

Direct Interest

3,119,942 ordinary shares

change

1,166,666 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.21

each on or before 16 January 2023

916,668 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.35

each on or before 14 January 2024

766,666 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.20

B.

each on or before 19 January 2025

Indirect Interest - AD Capital Investment Trust

C.

1,573,333 ordinary shares

Indirect Interest - BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

Hub24 Custodial Serv Ltd (Mr Dinning is

the beneficiary of this shareholding as part of his

super fund)

385,243 Chess Depositary Interests ("CDIs")

Class

Ordinary Shares -

Each Chess Depositary

Interest

(CDI) represents a

beneficial interest in 1

ordinary

share

Number acquired

Unquoted Options

1

49,000 DIs

Number disposed

2.

76,000 CDIs

Value/Considerat on

1.

125,000 ordinary shares on TSXV

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

Acquisition - A$19,380

details and estimated valuation

Disposal - C$21,280

No. of

securities held after

A.

Direct Interest

3,119,942 ordinary shares

change

1,166,666 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.21

each on or before 16 January 2023

916,668 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.35

each on or before 14 January 2024

766,666 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.20

B.

each on or before 19 January 2025

Indirect Interest - AD Capital Investment Trust

125,000 CDIs

448,333 ordinary shares

C.

Indirect Interest - BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

Nature of change

Hub24 Custodial Serv Ltd

385,243 CDIs

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

On-Market Trade

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

Note:interestDetailsrelatedare only priorrequiredtoforchangea contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Sarama Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 03:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SARAMA RESOURCES LTD
06/28SARAMA RESOURCES : 220629 Appendix_3Y - Andrew Dinning
PU
06/06SARAMA RESOURCES : Statement of CDIs on Issue - May 2022
PU
05/30SARAMA RESOURCES : Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
05/30Sarama Resources Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/25Accelerate Resources Limited - Woodie Woodie North Manganese Demonstrates up to 48% Mn ..
AQ
05/12Sarama Resources Starts Drilling Program at Burkina Faso's Sanutura Project
MT
05/11Sarama Resources Ltd Commences +50,000M Drill Program At Sanutura Project
CI
05/10SARAMA RESOURCES : 220510 Appendix_3Y Adrian Byass
PU
05/09Sarama Resources Investor Briefing Replay
AQ
05/06SARAMA RESOURCES : 220502 Investor Briefing - Commencement of ASX Trading - FINAL
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,61 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 17,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart SARAMA RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Sarama Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Dinning CEO, Managing Director & Director
Luigi Evangelista Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lawrence Simon Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Paul Byass Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Evan Zaninovich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD0.00%18
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.52%51 144
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.75%33 378
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-30.39%23 668
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-5.78%22 396
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.00%17 221