Sarama Resources : 220629 Appendix_3Y - Andrew Dinning
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Sarama Resources Ltd
ARBN
143 964 649
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Andrew Dinning
Date of last notice
6 May 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
AD Capital Investment Trust
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
(Mr Dinning is a Director and Beneficiary)
giving rise to the relevant interest.
1
24
Date of change
2.
27 June 2022
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 1
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of
securities held prior to
A.
Direct Interest
•
3,119,942 ordinary shares
change
1,166,666 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.21
•
each on or before 16 January 2023
•
916,668 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.35
•
each on or before 14 January 2024
766,666 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.20
B.
each on or before 19 January 2025
Indirect Interest - AD Capital Investment Trust
C.
•
1,573,333 ordinary shares
Indirect Interest - BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
Hub24 Custodial Serv Ltd (Mr Dinning is
the beneficiary of this shareholding as part of his
super fund)
•
385,243 Chess Depositary Interests ("CDIs")
Class
•
Ordinary Shares -
Each Chess Depositary
Interest
•
(CDI) represents a
beneficial interest in 1
ordinary
share
Number acquired
Unquoted Options
1
49,000 DIs
Number disposed
2.
76,000 CDIs
Value/Considerat on
1.
125,000 ordinary shares on TSXV
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
Acquisition - A$19,380
details and estimated valuation
Disposal - C$21,280
No. of
securities held after
A.
Direct Interest
•
3,119,942 ordinary shares
change
1,166,666 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.21
•
each on or before 16 January 2023
•
916,668 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.35
•
each on or before 14 January 2024
766,666 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.20
B.
each on or before 19 January 2025
Indirect Interest - AD Capital Investment Trust
125,000
CDIs
•
448,333 ordinary shares
C.
•
Indirect Interest - BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
Nature of change
Hub24 Custodial Serv Ltd
•
385,243 CDIs
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
On-Market Trade
exercise of options, issue of securities under
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
Note:
interestDetails relatedare only priorrequired tofor changea contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Note:
Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 3
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
Sarama Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 03:26:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SARAMA RESOURCES LTD
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-2,61 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
1,03 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-5,97x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
17,1 M
17,1 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
10
Free-Float
88,6%
Chart SARAMA RESOURCES LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.