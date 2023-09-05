Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD

1.2 Registered Number Type

ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code

SRR

  1. The announcement isNew announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

5/9/2023

Registration Number

143964649

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue

2.1 Statement for month and year

August-2023

2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue

ASX +Security Code and Description

CDI Ratio

SRR : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1:1

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at end of statement month (A)

56,253,194

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX Net Difference (A-B)

at end of previous month (B)

-690,000

56,943,194

Reason for change:

Common share

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

TSXV

as quoted / held on

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

690,000

101,668,975

100,978,975

Reason for change:

Net transfer of securities between CDIs and Common Shares as quoted/held on TSXV

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAA : OPTION EXPIRING 22-APR-2025 RESTRICTED

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

2,500,000

2,500,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 14-JAN-2024 EX CAD $0.35

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

3,158,336

3,158,336

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAF : WARRANTS EXPIRING 23-MAY-2024 EX CAD $0.30

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

833,333

833,333

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAG : WARRANTS EXPIRING 23-MAY-2024 EX CAD $0.60

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

833,333

833,333

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAH : WARRANTS EXPIRING 28-JUL-2024 EX CAD $0.28

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

4,863,517

4,863,517

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAI : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JAN-2025 EX CAD $0.20

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

2,721,665

2,721,665

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAL : OPTION EXPIRING 13-APR-2026 EX $0.15

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

6,875,000

6,875,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAM : OPTION EXPIRING 20-APR-2026 EX $0.16

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

6,809,999

6,809,999

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAN : OPTION EXPIRING 14-JUN-2026 EX $0.15

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

1,312,180

1,312,180

ASX +Security Code and Description

SRRAO : OPTION EXPIRING 21-JUN-2026 EX $0.15

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

1,812,820

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

0

1,812,820

Disclaimer

Sarama Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 04:37:04 UTC.